canadian housing market

This BC Resort For Sale Has 21 Cabins & A Breathtaking View Of The Lake (PHOTOS)

It's "one of the most popular and profitable waterfront resorts in the BC Interior."

Vancouver Editor
A cabin on the resort. Right: Lakefront resort for sale in B.C.

LandQuest

If the entrepreneurial life has been calling your name lately, this lakefront resort that's for sale in B.C. could be just the thing.

The massive resort is right on the water and surrounded by mountains. Owning this spot would be like a neverending vacation — splashing around in the beautiful lake all summer long.

It will also mean a bit of work though, to be fair. Tunkwa Lake Resort has 19 regular cabins, two luxury log cabins, and 79 RV sites that need to be taken care of.

Lakefront resort for sale in B.C. Lakefront resort for sale in B.C. LandQuest

There's also a caretaker's residence on the property for the future owners to relax in, after a hard day of work.

The home definitely gives off cozy vibes with all of the wood.

Inside of home. Inside of home. LandQuest

The real selling point for this place is the incredible view of the peaceful lake, with mountains around it.

Logan Lake, B.C.Logan Lake, B.C.LandQuest

The listing for this property said it's "one of the most popular and profitable waterfront resorts in the BC Interior."

Hopefully, it's as profitable as they say it is because the price tag on this place is a hefty $4,895,000.

There is some serious bang for your buck though. The property comes with 18 acres of lakefront land, and it basically has everything you need to run a successful resort business.

Lakefront resort for sale in B.C. Lakefront resort for sale in B.C. LandQuest

The listing also said that the resort "is booked solid with 90% of guests coming from the Fraser Valley and its ever growing population."

Plus, the location is premium. It's only around a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Vancouver but gives off that peaceful country feeling.

Around the resort are breathtaking hiking trails and tons of wildlife. Guests can spend all day outside doing fun activities like kayaking.

Kayaks.Kayaks.LandQuest

Even if you're not down to take over running this business, it might be a great summer vacation spot!

Tunkwa Lake Resort

Tunkwa Lake Resort sign.

LandQuest

Price: $4,895,000

Address: Logan Lake, BC

Listing

