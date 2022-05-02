A Gorgeous House On A Tiny Island In BC Is For Sale & It's Like A Retreat With Ocean Views
The coolest backyard views ever! 🌊
There is a stunning home for sale in B.C. that comes with gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean and BC Ferries routes right to it.
It's located right on a tiny island called Salt Spring Island — which is close to Vancouver Island.
The property is listed for a hefty price of $3.48 Million, which isn't surprising considering how luxurious it looks.
Views of the ocean and BC Ferries from the home.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The home is surrounded by the ocean and forest so It's pretty much the perfect place to escape the city life and be one with nature.
Views of the home from the outside. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
Plus, there is literally a tree built into the home so you can actually feel like you are living in a tree-house far off in a jungle.
Home with a tree built-in.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The property comes with 1.47 acres of land, three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one-half bathroom — so there is tons of room for all your family and friends to stay at the home with you.
Bedroom in the home.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The dining room has a beautiful wooden dining table with lots of room to host all those huge family gathering meals.
Coastal artwork is scattered on the walls throughout the entire home and it gives it the most ocean-retreat getaway vibes.
Dining room table.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
There's no doubt that the sunsets here would be incredible.
You could easily have dinner by the water, and maybe even see some seals!
Views of the ocean and BC Ferries from the home.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
It takes a big budget to afford this place but it would make a dream home.
Waterfront Property
A view of the inside of the home.
Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
Price: $3.48 Million
Address: 128 Mariners Lane., Salt Spring Island, BC