canadian housing market

This Stunning Oceanfront Estate In BC Is On A Tiny Island With 'Abundant Wildlife' (PHOTOS)

"This is one of the best places on BC's coast to enjoy your morning coffee."

Vancouver Editor
Outside of the home for sale in B.C. Right: View from the home.

Outside of the home for sale in B.C. Right: View from the home.

LandQuest

This home for sale in B.C. basically screams West Coast living — with an epic view of the ocean and mountains.

It's actually located right on a little island, just a short ferry ride away from Victoria, B.C. You're close to the city but will feel like you're a world away while on this piece of paradise.

The unique estate is selling for $2.9 million and the listing said that it's "one of the best places on B.C.'s coast to enjoy your morning coffee or practice yoga as the sun rises to the east."

Could it sound any more relaxing?

View from the home. View from the home. LandQuest

Gabriola Island is full of amazing wildlife like eagles, seals, and even killer whales off the shore.

The actual home on the property looks amazing, too. There are big windows to sit by and look out at the beautiful nature from.

Outside of the home for sale in B.C. Outside of the home for sale in B.C. LandQuest

Dinner here comes with an unbeatable view every night.

Inside of the home for sale in B.C. Inside of the home for sale in B.C. LandQuest

There's also a wood stove for the chilly days on the island.

Inside of the home for sale in B.C. Inside of the home for sale in B.C. LandQuest

The bedroom also has a scenic view of the ocean. Waking up here every day would be like a never-ending vacation.

It's a bit of an old-school style in the home, but nothing some renovations can't fix.

Bedroom of the home for sale in B.C. Bedroom of the home for sale in B.C. LandQuest

The real draw of this place is how unique and peaceful it is. Nothing quite compares to the scenery here.

View from the home. View from the home. LandQuest

Plus, there's even a gazebo that you can sit in, and watch the ferry go by.

Gazebo on the property.Gazebo on the property.LandQuest

Even the community the estate is located within sounds idyllic.

"This is one of the true gems on Gabriola Island, an island known for dense forests of evergreen trees, towering sandstone bluffs, abundant wildlife, and an iconic West Coast shoreline are home to a robust community of artists, makers, creators and innovators," said the listing.

Trophy West Coast Oceanfront Property

The deck of the home for sale in B.C.

The deck of the home for sale in B.C.

LandQuest

Address: Gabriola Island, BC

Price: $2,990,000

Listing

