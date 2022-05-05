This Estate In BC's Wine Country Is For Sale & It's Perfect For Escaping The City Life
Embrace that country life! 🤠
This estate for sale in B.C. is set in the heart of wine country — the Okanagan Valley.
It's a massive property, with mountains surrounding it and a peaceful creek running through it. It looks like the perfect spot to escape city life, but still not be totally isolated.
It's only three hours to the lower mainland, so you can head to Vancouver for the weekend if you are bored of country living.
The estate is listed for $1,950,000 and comes with 53 acres of gorgeous property.
A view of the property.LandQuest
"It's a unique situation to have such a quiet serene valley located in such close proximity to the Okanagan Valley," the listing said.
After a long day, you can head to one of the close-by wineries in the valley — and sip with a view.
There is a building on the property, but it needs some sprucing up before it becomes a comfortable home.
Builing on the property.LandQuest
It is super spacious inside though.
Inside of building.LandQuest
The real seller for this place is the land that it's on. There are mountains all around the property, and even two creeks on the land.
Creek and moutains on the property.LandQuest
It looks like a little peaceful oasis.
Property for sale. LandQuest
Plus, the location is optimal.
The listing said that it is a "fantastic option as a year-round residence or retreat property in easy striking distance of world-class skiing, the Lower Mainland and all the Okanagan Valley has to offer."
It also suggested the new owner turns it into a "premier equestrian estate," because of the horseback riding trails on the property.
So, maybe it could be a money-maker!
Okanagan Estate with Creeks
Property for sale.
Location: Kaleden, BC
Price: $1,950,000