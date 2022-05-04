A Stunning 'Treasure' Home In The Mountains Of BC Is For Sale & It Includes A Private Beach
Mountain views and a private beach — yes, please!
This huge property in B.C. with scenic valley views has come on the market and it even includes its very own sandy beach and a cute cabin.
The main home on the land that is for sale is nestled right on a mountain, which makes it so peaceful. There is also a cute little cabin just down the mountain along the water.
The listing is located in Golden and it's going for a hefty $2.2 million. For that price, you get 26 acres of land, a large property and such stunning views.
Chairs and views from the main home on the mountain. 3A Group RE/MAX Nyda Realty
With this property, you will be able to walk to the river from your doorstep and it's pretty much a dream come true.
The main home comes with four bedrooms and four bathrooms so there is lots of room for any family or friends to stay with you.
Main home on the mountain. 3A Group RE/MAX Nyda Realty
Even the bedrooms have stunning views of the mountains so you know there will be peaceful vibes as soon as you wake up.
Mountain views from the bedroom.3A Group RE/MAX Nyda Realty
The inside of the home is super unique with a modern design and green walls. Basically, all the natural colours of the outdoors are incorporated throughout the design of the home.
Kitchen in the main home.3A Group RE/MAX Nyda Realty
The tiny cabin at the bottom of the property is the perfect place to crash after a long day of river fishing. It also has a great sandy beach that will be perfect for tanning on any hot summer day.
Cabin on the river.3A Group RE/MAX Nyda Realty
It's the perfect property for anyone with a huge family — or lots of friends — because it can accommodate so many people.
Heritage River Mountain Home
Living room in the home.
Price: $2.2 Million
Address: 1756 Highway 95 Columbia Valley, Golden, BC