land for sale in bc

This Dreamy Riverfront Property In BC Costs $449K & Comes With Its Very Own 100-ft Waterfall

Time to go chasing waterfalls!

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Dreamy Riverfront Property In BC Costs $449K & Comes With Its Very Own 100-ft Waterfall
LandQuest

This riverfront property in B.C. is on sale for $449,000 and it even has a 100-foot waterfall right on it.

The lot is located 10 minutes away from Hazelton, B.C and it comes with 126 acres of land, with a stretch of it along a stunning riverfront.

If you love going out in nature, this would be like you're own private oasis.

A gorgeous 100-foot waterfall is in Six Mile Creek, which runs throughout the property. The listing said that the natural wonder is "the centrepiece of the property."

Currently, there is no home on the lot but this would give you the perfect opportunity to build your dream house. You can take your pick of spots of the land with incredible views to look out on every morning.

LandQuest

Your morning coffee next to a waterfall sounds like a dream.

You would have no neighbours with this property — just you, the river and nature.

LandQuest

So, if you had enough of the busy city life in Vancouver — this spot would be the perfect getaway home.

The Bulkey River runs alongside the property — giving even more stunning views.

LandQuest

This river is great for fishing steelhead trout. There would be no need to worry about running to the store to grab dinner when you can catch it in your own backyard.

If you want to make some money, you could even build a fishing resort or lodge on the property. You could run your own business while getting to live here.

LandQuest

This place is a hidden gem in the wilderness in B.C. and there is the potential to build such a magical spot with it.

