Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian housing market

These Condos For Sale In BC Will Have Their Very Own Beach Like A Tropical Oasis (PHOTOS)

Inspired by Waikiki Beach. 🌴

Vancouver Staff Writer
These Condos For Sale In BC Will Have Their Very Own Beach Like A Tropical Oasis (PHOTOS)
Concord Pacific

These condos in B.C. will come with their very own gorgeous beach, like an oasis right at your own home.

There's really no need for a tropical vacation when you can walk downstairs and be at the beach.

Concord Pacific has started building these luxurious condos, called Oasis at Concord Brentwood. The stunning homes will be located in Burnaby, with the first Concord Oasis tower beginning previews this week and sales starting in March.

They don't have prices listed for these condos yet, but judging by the photos they won't be cheap!

The dreamy homes are inspired by luxury beachfront hotels and Waikiki Beach.

Concord Pacific

Imagine having your very own beach to use and hang out with friends at.

The building is seriously taking luxury to the next level. It will have an indoor pool, steam rooms, sauna rooms and a 120,000 sq foot outdoor oasis — so there are options for any kind of weather.

The idea of these condos was to bring some brightness to those grey Metro Vancouver winters and "shake off those winter blues," according to a press release sent to Narcity.

The condos will have stunning water views to make people feel like they are on a vacay year-round.

Fitness will not be hard to maintain while living here. A 400-metre track loops through the building and there is also a multi-purpose gym.

Concord Pacific

If the fun vacation vibes of these beachfront condos weren't enough — they will also have a bowling alley in the building.

All of the modern condos in the building will be designed to feel airy and a great place to entertain.

Concord Pacific

Each suite will also have its own personal solarium.

Concord Pacific

When construction is finished, Concord Oasis will have three towers and more than 900 residents living there.

Concord Pacific

It's a massive development and looks like an extremely fun place to live.

If you want to live in this dream building, you can register on their website for previews.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canadian housing market

Rent Actually Went Down In These 8 Canadian Cities & You Might Want To Consider Moving

Rent... going... down?

Les Palenik | Dreamstime, Rodrigolab | Dreamstime

The price of rent in Canada might be taking a toll on your wallet, but there are a handful of cities across the country that have actually caught a break and have seen the cost go down month over month.

According to the February 2022 Canadian Rent Report by Zumper, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has actually declined from December to January in eight different cities.

Keep ReadingShow less
canadian housing market

COVID-19 Has Caused A Real Estate Boom In Whistler & This Toronto Family Explain Why

"It was worth the move just to experience this one day."

Justek16 | Dreamstime, Volodymyr Kyrylyuk | Dreamstime

After three months cooped up in their cabin in Ontario’s Kawarthas, home-schooling three kids under the age of 10 and running two businesses remotely, Toronto technology consultant Julie Persofsky and her entrepreneur husband Jonathan knew they had to get out.

“We started exploring our options when it became apparent that Ontario was going to lock down for another school year. Jonathan had worked at Whistler for a couple of seasons back in the early 2000s and we submitted our application for the Whistler Waldorf school on the very last day that they were accepting applications.”

Keep ReadingShow less
cheap houses for sale

11 Houses For Sale In Nova Scotia That Prove It's The Perfect Place For A Cheap Mini-Mansion

Many of these homes cost less than $300,000! 😵

Joe Baum | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg, Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax

If the Canadian housing market is getting you down, how about a move to Canada's Ocean Playground? These houses for sale in Nova Scotia prove that it's the perfect place to get a mini-mansion, even if you're on a budget!

Whether you've been dreaming of a multi-bedroom home, a giant yard or panoramic waterfront views, this province has a bunch of houses that cost less than $500,000.

Keep ReadingShow less
canadian housing market

This $5.3M House For Sale In BC Comes With 3 Guest Cabins & Stunning River Views

This cabin has the most luxurious vibes. ✨

River House Estate

This $5.3 million dollar house is for sale in B.C. and it comes with three cabins and stunning river views.

It's giving some seriously luxurious vibes, with a touch of a homey cabin.

Keep ReadingShow less