These Condos For Sale In BC Will Have Their Very Own Beach Like A Tropical Oasis (PHOTOS)

In fact, you can even find some real gems for less than $250,000.
The best part is that Nova Scotia has been looking for newcomers since 2021, and it's promising glorious coastlines, endless beaches, bustling urban cities and affordable housing to anybody who moves there.
Sounds pretty nice, right?
Before you call your mom and pack your bags, here's a look at what you can get across the region right now.
Middleton
Price: $289,000
Address: Middleton, NS
Description: This affordable and adorable home in Middleton comes with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as an entirely separate living space for your family or besties.
It needs updating a little bit in some rooms, but that's hardly surprising when it's got a price tag of less than $300,000.
Boudreauville
Price: $249,000
Address: Boudreauville, NS
Description: Yes, really! This five-bedroom home comes with a panoramic view of the harbour in Boudreauville, is move-in ready as it is and costs just under $250,000.
It's also within walking distance of a marina and has a giant balcony for you to sit out and enjoy sunsets, whale-spotting and more. What's not to love?
Church Point
Price: $289,000
Address: Church Point, NS
Description: Described as a "classic with a charming facade," this big home comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a large kitchen/living/dining area.
It's also got a sea-facing deck with extraordinary views of St. Mary's Bay, so you'll be able to enjoy stunning sunsets every night.
"The land extends back to the shore, so you will never lose your view," the listing notes. Lovely.
Westport
Price: $349,000
Address: Westport, NS
Description: Although this impressive property needs a little updating, it's brimming with potential and would be a great project for anybody with a little vision.
The listing says this 1852 home is "one of the most historic homes in Digby County," and it's oozing with character.
In addition to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it's got a winding staircase, incredible dramatic windows and a private greenhouse.
Nearby, you'll be able to "observe different species of migratory whales from the shoreline, start a collection of sea glass from the surrounding beaches or take a scenic walk along the family favorite, Pond Cove Beach."
Mahone Bay
Price: $465,000
Address: Mahone Bay, NS
Description: For less than $500,000, this historic home in Nova Scotia could be all yours. It comes with five bedrooms and two bathrooms, in addition to "manicured grounds" and a full basement.
It doesn't need much work either, so you're all set if it's right at the top of your budget!
Weymouth
Price: $475,000
Address: Weymouth, NS
Description: This gigantic property has 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, so there's enough space for all of your besties to move in.
Admittedly, it needs a lot of renovation and it is a little dated inside. That said, you could split the cost with nine of your friends and make this huge mansion your home for just $47,500 each.
If that wasn't enough to convince you, the views outside are stellar, too!
Meisners Section
Price: $299,000
Address: Meisners Section, NS
Description: This incredible three-bedroom property in Meisners Section will let you live out your holiday home dreams 24/7 for less than $300,000.
Say goodbye to skyscrapers and neighbours and say hello to nature and natural vistas, as this property offers "the best of rural living in Nova Scotia."
It's situated on over six acres and comes with two spring-fed ponds. It's also just across the road from the "pristine waters" of the Lahave River, and you can enjoy scenic views from every single bedroom.
Central Argyle
Price: $299,900
Address: Central Argyle, NS
Description: At just under $300,000, you get so much home for your money here.
This property is situated on over four acres of oceanfront property, with 220 feet of frontage and a "deep buffer of trees making the setting very private and peaceful."
You'll get sunset views of the estuary, which is where the Argyle River meets the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a traditional yet modern property. Are you in love yet?
Westport
Price: $295,000
Address: Westport, NS
Description: This huge home has more space than most people will ever need, with four giant bedrooms and two sizable bathrooms.
It's currently used as a seasonal guest house, but could easily be transformed into a dream home by somebody who can see the potential.
Even better, it comes fully furnished, so you could save a few bucks on furniture (although those sofas may not quite be to your taste!).
Blockhouse
Price: $99,000
Address: Blockhouse, NS
Description: Yup, you read that right. This home is asking $99,000 and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Unsurprisingly, it needs extensive renovation, but it's in a wonderful location and could be perfect for somebody looking for a challenge.
According to the listing, it is one of the oldest homes in Blockhouse, so this vintage property will need a little TLC.
Marriotts Cove
Price: $450,000
Address: Marriotts Cove, NS
Description: OK — this home is not cheap and it does need a bit of work, so it would be a project for somebody.
However, it's an impressive and sizable blank slate for a new owner that could be renovated into the house of your dreams.
As for the area, it's located in the seaside community of Marriotts Cove, where nature lovers will find walking trails galore.
