bc real estate

This Luxury Condo For Sale In BC Comes With A Unique Glass Bottom Pool In The Sky

Hopefully you're not afraid of heights!

​Inside of the condo for sale. Outside upward view of the pool in the building.

MICHAEL LIU | RE/MAX CREST REALTY, @rudydoggpics | Instagram

There is a building in B.C. that has a glass-bottom pool in the sky, and you can buy a condo there for over a million dollars.

The condo for sale is stunning, but the building amenities are what really sell the luxury home.

It's is located in the Arc building located in Yaletown, B.C., which has a unique shape to accommodate the pool.

According to the listing, the 762 square foot condo is listed at a hefty price of $1,098,000.

Outside view of the condo for sale in B.C.MICHAEL LIU | RE/MAX CREST REALTY

Is it worth it for the picturesque swimming views? You can literally swim and watch cars or people go by below you.

It's pretty cool, but also terrifying for anyone who is afraid of heights.

The pool is located on the amenities level of the building which is also called the Sky Club, where you can work out and enjoy a sauna or steam afterwards.

The luxury two-bedroom condo has a modern design and — since it is a corner unit — the views from it will be stunning.

Living area of condo and kitchen.MICHAEL LIU | RE/MAX CREST REALTY

Everything is beautiful inside the home, and it's also two bathrooms — so there's lots of space.

Condo bathroom. MICHAEL LIU | RE/MAX CREST REALTY

Not to mention there is also an automatic touchless car wash station located within the building.

Living in this condo, you'll also be right beside the seawall, so you can enjoy a beautiful walk along the ocean just steps away from your home.

If you need a bit — or a lot — of luxury in your life, this is the place to get it.

Luxury Condo With Glass Bottom Pool

Price: $1,098,000

Address: 406-89 Nelson Street., Vancouver, BC

