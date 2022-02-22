Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian housing market

Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Afford Rent in Vancouver & RIP Your Wallet

HOW MUCH?!

Western Canada Editor
Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Afford Rent in Vancouver & RIP Your Wallet
Volodymyr Kyrylyuk | Dreamstime

Vancouver is notoriously expensive to rent a home — but recent data suggests you need to earn almost $100,000 to be able to comfortably afford a one-bedroom place to live.

According to Canada's Mortgage and Housing Corporation, housing is "affordable" if it costs less than 30% of the total household income, before tax.

In a recent analysis by the Globe and Mail, it found that renters would need to earn around $95,000 for a one-bedroom property and around $128,000 for a two-bedroom home in Vancouver to reach that affordability ratio.

These figures are based on their calculations that the average one-bedroom listing is $2,176 and a two-bedroom average listing is $2,983. It also

The affordability calculation is also based on the assumption that a renter is paying for utilities on top of their monthly rent, including electricity, water, heating, tenant insurance, cellphone and internet bills, and $10 a month towards a streaming service.

Elsewhere across the Canadian housing market, using the same method, you'd need to earn $71,000 for a one-bedroom in Victoria, B.C. and $107,000 for a two-bed.

You'd need to earn $59,000 for a one-bedroom place in Calgary to be considered an affordable option, and $71,000 for a two-bedroom place.

Toronto was the only city which came close to Vancouver's price point. You'd need to earn $90,000 for a one-bedroom place to be considered affordable and $118,000 for a two-bed.

On February 16, Narcity reported that in some areas of the country rent actually went down.

That data was based on the February 2022 Canadian Rent Report by Zumper which showed rent prices dropped in eight cities across Canada from December last year to January this year.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

condos for sale in british columbia

These Condos For Sale In BC Will Have Their Very Own Beach Like A Tropical Oasis (PHOTOS)

Inspired by Waikiki Beach. 🌴

Concord Pacific

These condos in B.C. will come with their very own gorgeous beach, like an oasis right outside your door.

There's really no need for a tropical vacation when you can walk downstairs and be at the beach.

Keep ReadingShow less
canadian housing market

Rent Prices Went Down In These BC Cities & One Had The Biggest Drop In All Of Canada

Time for a move?

Davidgn | Dreamstime, Jerry Coli | Dreamstime

Rent prices in B.C. are actually going down in a couple of cities, so it might be time for a move if you want to save some extra cash — looking at you, Vancouver renters.

One of the cities had the biggest decrease in median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in all of Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less
bc houses for sale

A Huge Buffalo Ranch In BC Is For Sale & The House Has A Bedroom For Each Day Of The Week

The ranch even has a connection to the movie The Revenant!

LandQuest Realty Corporation

There is a huge buffalo ranch for sale in B.C., and the house on the ranch is so big that you can sleep in a different bedroom each day of the week.

The asking price for the property is just over $3.35 million and, according to the listing, the ranch has a connection to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Keep ReadingShow less
canadian housing market

Rent Actually Went Down In These 8 Canadian Cities & You Might Want To Consider Moving

Rent... going... down?

Les Palenik | Dreamstime, Rodrigolab | Dreamstime

The price of rent in Canada might be taking a toll on your wallet, but there are a handful of cities across the country that have actually caught a break and have seen the cost go down month over month.

According to the February 2022 Canadian Rent Report by Zumper, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has actually declined from December to January in eight different cities.

Keep ReadingShow less