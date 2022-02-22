Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Afford Rent in Vancouver & RIP Your Wallet
Vancouver is notoriously expensive to rent a home — but recent data suggests you need to earn almost $100,000 to be able to comfortably afford a one-bedroom place to live.
According to Canada's Mortgage and Housing Corporation, housing is "affordable" if it costs less than 30% of the total household income, before tax.
In a recent analysis by the Globe and Mail, it found that renters would need to earn around $95,000 for a one-bedroom property and around $128,000 for a two-bedroom home in Vancouver to reach that affordability ratio.
These figures are based on their calculations that the average one-bedroom listing is $2,176 and a two-bedroom average listing is $2,983. It also
The affordability calculation is also based on the assumption that a renter is paying for utilities on top of their monthly rent, including electricity, water, heating, tenant insurance, cellphone and internet bills, and $10 a month towards a streaming service.
Elsewhere across the Canadian housing market, using the same method, you'd need to earn $71,000 for a one-bedroom in Victoria, B.C. and $107,000 for a two-bed.
You'd need to earn $59,000 for a one-bedroom place in Calgary to be considered an affordable option, and $71,000 for a two-bedroom place.
Toronto was the only city which came close to Vancouver's price point. You'd need to earn $90,000 for a one-bedroom place to be considered affordable and $118,000 for a two-bed.
