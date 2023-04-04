A TikToker Revealed How She Lives 'Rent-Free' In Vancouver & People Think It's 'Ingenious'
It beats living in a shoebox apartment!
The cost of simply existing is steep these days, especially in a notoriously expensive city to rent like Vancouver so any money-saving tips are usually going to be appreciated.
But one Vancouver TikToker went a step further and showed her "rent-free" living situation and people are seriously impressed.
Raychel Reimer shared a TikTok video with a tour of the converted ambulance she's lived in for two and a half years with her husband and honestly, it's not much smaller than some of the shoebox apartments you can find in the city.
In her van tour, Reimer shows how much is packed into the 80-square-foot space and it's actually impressive. There's a bed, a closet inside a bench, a manual water system, a tiny fridge, an induction stove and even a toilet.
@notluxe
Living rent-free in one of the worlds most expensive cities >>> … but also, anywhere we want 😉 It’s been a while since we did a van tour on here so here’s inside of our tiny home. Van life apartment tour format inspired by @samandkellysvan (check theirs out) and the apartment tours on TikTok. 🫶🏼 Any questions? ➟ follow for full-time van life & budget travel __ Tags: #vanlife #campervan #vanlifegirl #vanbuild #camperlife #homeonwheels #granolagirl #lifeontheroad #roadtrippin #vandwellers #yvr #vancouvercanada #apartmenttour
Considering the average rent for a one-bedroom in the city at around $2,257 per month, that's a lot of money not to have to fork out every month.
The video has been watched a staggering 1.2 million times and so many people are seeing the appeal – and the financial benefits – of van life.
"Probably bigger than some Vancouver apartments," one person commented.
"That's so smart and ingenious. You can save so much money," another person added.
"It's nicer than my basement suite," someone else admitted.
Speaking to Narcity, Reimer said she loves the freedom and travel that van life has been able to give her, having lived in 15 states, two provinces and three countries.
Despite how appealing skipping out on paying rent in a van could be, it doesn't come without its cons either.
"Things can get messy or disorganized pretty quickly. Sometimes chores take a little longer because you have to fill up your water, you have a smaller fridge and you have to dump your waste water once a week," she explained.
If the idea of a rent-free life is making you want to pack up and live in a van in Vancouver, Reimer said there's also a learning curve to understanding where you can park legally.
"Vancouver is also particularly difficult because the city hates large vans and there are a lot of bylaws that we had to learn. Dodging parking tickets is a part of it - but again, I wouldn't change it for the world," she said.