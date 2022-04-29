NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

An 'Oceanfront Dream' Home On A Tiny Island In BC Is Cheaper Than The Average Vancouver House

It's more than half the price!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Oceanfront home. Right: Views of the water from the home.

Oceanfront home. Right: Views of the water from the home.

LandQuest

This adorable home for sale in B.C. comes with scenic ocean views — for over half the price of a Vancouver home.

Plus, it's located on a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean, making it ultra peaceful.

The property is located on Smith Island, and it's listed for $549,000. According to WOWA, the benchmark price for a house in Vancouver right now is a steep $1,360,500.

If that seems absolutely wild to you, it might be time to catch a boat and enjoy the island life for good.

The whole property comes with 1.07 acres of land that includes 260 feet of oceanfront and 225 feet of riverfront views. Plus, the home is super cute and has such wholesome cottage vibes.

Oceanfront home.Oceanfront home.LandQuest

Here you will be able to walk to the ocean or river from your doorstep — so it's pretty much a dream come true.

Views of the ocean.Views of the ocean.LandQuest

The two-storey home has three bedrooms so if are looking for some extra room for some friends or family to crash at your pad, it won't be an issue.

It would definitely mean escaping the city life because the home is actually off-grid, and completely surrounded by tons of lush green forest.

Aerial views of the home.Aerial views of the home.LandQuest

The home even comes with a wood-burning hot tub so no matter how bad the weather gets, you can always keep warm and cozy while enjoying some Pacific Ocean views.

Hot tub at oceanfront home.Hot tub at oceanfront home.LandQuest

The views don't stop when leaving the hot tub either. The home has huge windows to let in the natural sunlight and you can look at the ocean all day long.

Oceanfront home.Oceanfront home.LandQuest

If you're sick of city life and need a huge change, or are just looking for a quaint vacation home, this is one to seriously consider purchasing.

Oceanfront Dream

Oceanfront home.

Oceanfront home.

LandQuest

Price: $549,000

Location: Osland, Smith Island., B.C.

Listing

