This Dreamy Condo In BC Next To A Winery Includes A Private Beach & Only Costs $179K

Talk about living your best life! 🛥️

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Dreamy Condo In BC Next To A Winery Includes A Private Beach & Only Costs $179K
Faith Wilson Realty Group Inc.

This condo for sale in B.C. is on the market for just $179,000, and it's a wine lover's dream.

The listing is for sale through Faith Wilson and Christie's International Real Estate. It's located in the beautiful town of Osoyoos, B.C which is known for its stunning lake and amazing wineries.

This condo is situated right on the Spirit Ridge Resort & Spa and is only a short walk away from N'Mip Cellars Winery. It also comes with its own private beach on Osoyoos lake.

The one-bedroom and one bathroom unit at Spirit Ridge was built in 2006.

Faith Wilson Realty Group Inc.

Included in this listing is one underground parking spot so you don't have to worry about where to keep your vehicle.

The condo is also on the ground floor — so you will easily be able to make your way back in after hitting up a wine tasting or two.

Faith Wilson Realty Group Inc.

A beautiful fireplace is a focal point of the living space and great for keeping warm in the winters.

Faith Wilson Realty Group Inc.

As for the summers, this location also has a patio with stunning Osoyoos views.

Faith Wilson Realty Group Inc.

The unit is also pet-friendly — so don't forget to bring your fur baby and check out all the other dog-friendly wineries in the area.

There are also four restaurants, a pool, and a hot tub nearby. The pool is open year-round and even comes with a water slide.

Faith Wilson Realty Group Inc.

If you love to golf, then you will be glad to hear this unit is also right beside Sonora Dunes Golf Course.

This little condo comes with a boatload of activities in the surrounding area.

