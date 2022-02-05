Sections

british columbia houses for sale

You Can Buy A Stunning Vineyard In BC With A Helipad For $8.7M & It's A Wine Lover's Dream

The views are unreal!🍷

Vancouver Editor
You Can Buy A Stunning Vineyard In BC With A Helipad For $8.7M & It's A Wine Lover's Dream
faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

An entire vineyard is for sale in B.C. right now, and it's a dream property for wine lovers.

The business is set in a stunning area, surrounded by mountains on every side, and it can all be yours for $8.7 million.

The vineyard is in Similkameen Valley and spans 25 acres, the listing said. On the property is 16 acres of planted vines, ready for you to make delicious wine with.

It has vines for a ton of different wines, including "Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Petit Verdot and Malbec," the listing said.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

It has everything you need to get your new business up and running — with a tasting room, bottling area, storage space, event space, and wine caves.

Oh yeah, and a helicopter pad — just in case you need that!

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

You can make money by having vineyard tours, which is a super fun weekend activity for groups.

The business also has a "thriving wine club membership for consumers seeking bottle-aged wines," as well as an event space.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

Although the property is expensive, there are clearly multiple ways to start making money with it. It's already all set up for you.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

There's also a little storefront to sell your wine from.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

Plus, you can live right on this gorgeous property in a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom house, which also has a den.

You can also access the wine caves and lab from the home, so you're never far from your product.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

The space looks so unique and luxurious.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

This property looks incredible and is totally breathtaking.

faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate

The listing is by Audrey Zimmermann and Jeffrey Sefton, on faithwilson with Christie's International Real Estate.

If you've dreamed of being your own boss and love some good vino, this is for you.

