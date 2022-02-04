You Can Buy This 100-Year-Old Village In BC For $2.3M & It Comes With A Super Cool History
Live out your Schitt's Creek dreams!
If there's one lesson that we all learned from Schitt's Creek, it was that owning an entire town can come in handy. You can buy a whole village in B.C. for $2.3 million, and it comes with an interesting history.
You'll feel like the Rose Family, except this village is less of a joke and more of a precious piece of Canadian history. According to the listing, it is called Edelweiss Village and has six homes that are actually original Swiss Guide Homes.
The Swiss Guide Homes were built around 1910 for "Swiss Guides and their families who were employed in Golden by the CPR to tour wealthy tourists into the mountain areas such as Rogers Pass, Banff and Lake Louise," said the listing.
Eddie Leigan | Remax of Golden
Even way back in the day apparently, B.C.'s stunning nature drew in tourists from all around the world.
The village is small but set within a gorgeous forest area.
Eddie Leigan | Remax of Golden
The quaint homes are super charming, and well preserved. They look like they are straight out of a fairytale.
Eddie Leigan | Remax of Golden
The property spans 50 acres, and you get amazing views from the historic homes. They are all staggered on the hill, giving a classic Swiss vibe.
They have incredible nature surrounding them, with a lot of space.
Eddie Leigan | Remax of Golden
The listing has photos of the homes from years ago, so you can see how the history was kept alive.
Eddie Leigan | Remax of Golden
Although they are part of history, they have been updated. The homes have updated plumbing, electricity, and heating.
Eddie Leigan | Remax of Golden
Aside from the six homes and expansive land in the village, you also have the main house for the owner.
This was built in 1978 and is equally as beautiful as the other homes.
Eddie Leigan | Remax of Golden
There is a ton of natural light that comes in through the large windows. If you love a classic-looking home then this is perfect for you.
Plus, you can curl up beside the fireplace in your very own village!
Eddie Leigan | Remax of Golden
If you're ready to take on a village, now is the chance.