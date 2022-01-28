Trending Tags

This BC House Comes With 155 Acres Of Natural 'Paradise' & It's Only $649K (PHOTOS)

It's cheaper than the average Vancouver condo. 🏠

Vancouver Editor
This BC House Comes With 155 Acres Of Natural 'Paradise' & It's Only $649K (PHOTOS)
LandQuest Realty Corp.

This house in B.C. is for sale, and it comes with 155 acres of sprawling nature. Start blasting the country music playlist on Spotify — because this property will make you want to embrace the farm life!

The outdoorsy dream is also cheaper than the average Vancouver condo, making it that much more tempting to buy.

The property listing said that it is located in Dawson Creek, B.C., and is an "Outdoorsmen's Paradise."

The massive area of land is home to lots of wildlife, so you'll be entertained just looking out the window of the house.

It's the perfect place to buy if you want to start a farm because it has fenced-in areas and a whole pasture for animals.

So, you can actually make money off of this land if you start up a farming business. Also, the average condo in Vancouver is priced at $802,591, according to Remax, so you will save money if you're moving from the city.

This natural paradise is only $649,000, and you get a classic country home with it! The enormous land really sells itself.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

"This property is ideal for someone who enjoys hunting, fishing and exploring British Columbia’s wilderness," said the listing.

With the fencing already in place, you can become a true country soul by getting some animals right away.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

The house on the property is a good size, with 2,000 square feet of living space.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the house.

Plus, there's a wood stove inside to keep it cozy in the winter months.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

The inside of the house is super unique and has a lot of light.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

There's also a lot of space if you have a family.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

Some parts of the house could use some modern touches, but nothing a renovation can't accomplish!

LandQuest Realty Corp.

What's most impressive is the land it's sitting on.

Just imagine having so much space all to yourself.

Say hello to peaceful nature, and goodbye to crowded cities.

