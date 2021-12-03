Trending Tags

This Ranch For Sale In The Boonies Of BC Comes With 61 Bisons & So Much Land

Want to escape the city? Start a bison business.

Landquest Realty Corp.

When you think about starting a farm, you probably think of some chickens, maybe even a couple of cows, but what about bison?

If you're looking to escape the city, you could use this purchase to get into the bison ranch industry in Bulkley-Nechako, B.C.

The farmhouse comes with 732 acres of land and 61 bison! It might seem random, but the listing said that this is the perfect way to start your bison ranching business.

It also specified that the operation is "very tidy," and will let you start "selling your product and building a brand immediately."

Landquest Realty Corp.

These huge animals also come with the equipment necessary to run the ranch, including secure barriers, fencing and hay meadows.

Landquest Realty Corp.

There is lots of room for the bison to roam around and graze.

Landquest Realty Corp.

There are also buildings for storage, where the listing said you can "hang meat, store tools, or utilize as a small workshop."

Landquest Realty Corp.

The house itself is right on the ranch, and is quite small, but has everything you need.

Landquest Realty Corp.

There are two bedrooms, a bathroom, as well as a washer and dryer.

Landquest Realty Corp.

The home gets lots of natural light, making for a nice and comfortable atmosphere.

Landquest Realty Corp.

There is also a wood stove, topping off the cozy feel of the house.

Landquest Realty Corp.

Plus, there's a greenhouse, so if you love to grow your own food then you are set — even in the winter months!

Landquest Realty Corp.

If you did need more space, there is ample land to build on, too.

Landquest Realty Corp.

It's a pretty unique opportunity to be able to completely take over a business and get a house out of it with one purchase.

