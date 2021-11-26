Trending Tags

You Can Build Your Dream House At The Bottom Of This Ski Hill In BC Listed For $99K

Your ski-in, ski-out dreams could become a reality ⛷️

Landquest Realty Corp.

There is a property for sale right now at the bottom of a ski hill in B.C., perfect for building a dream chalet.

If you love a unique real estate opportunity, this is about as good as it gets.

The property isn't huge, at 0.17 of an acre, but it's wedged in the ideal spot for a winter sports enthusiast.

Landquest Realty Corp.

The property listing said that this is the closest location to the base lodge and chair lifts, so basically right on the ski hill.

Landquest Realty Corp.

Imagine going for a few runs in the morning and stopping at home for lunch before hitting the slopes again in the afternoon.

The hill is at Baldy Mountain Resort, which is in B.C.'s Southern Okanagan region.

Landquest Realty Corp.

It's a bit of a smaller hill, which means fewer lines. Also, you're basically guaranteed to be able to get on the trails before it's all skied on. Say hello to some fresh powder.

The skiing looks amazing, especially for a small resort.

Landquest Realty Corp.

You can't really beat being just 20 metres from a chairlift, and 10 metres from a ski lodge.

Landquest Realty Corp.

If you aren't just in it for the downhill skiing, the listing added that there is also "a few other activities such as snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and winter disc golf and a toboggan area," to enjoy.

Landquest Realty Corp.

At $99,000, that gives you the land to build your dream home so you can ski-in, ski-out through the winter months.

The listing also said that the ski hill is expanding right now, building up the trails and resort as a whole, so this could be a great investment.

