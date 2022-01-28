Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

This Ski Resort In BC Is Full Of 'Snow Ghosts' & They Look Seriously Creepy

Don't get distracted on the slopes!

Western Canada Editor
This Ski Resort In BC Is Full Of 'Snow Ghosts' & They Look Seriously Creepy
@skibigwhite | Instagram, @antoniodup | Instagram

A ski resort in B.C. has thousands of "snow ghosts" on its slopes — but they're not quite what you might expect.

Big White Ski Resort, which is around 50 km from Kelowna, B.C., is well known for its great skiing, having recently been featured in Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards as one of the best ski resorts in Canada.

However, people are often less familiar with its spooky features on the slopes — it's snow ghosts.

These daunting figures tower over skiers and snowboarders making their way down the slopes. The ski resort even named one of its longest chair lifts the Snow Ghost Express.

So, what are they? Well, they are trees that have been completely covered in snow and ice, and wind gusts over time help to shape the ice structures in unique ways.

According to The Weather Network, these incredible features form when super-cooled water droplets land on to the trees, causing rime ice.

Rime ice happens when you get freezing fog, and water that has dropped below 0C but has yet to actually freeze, which often happens in high-altitude areas in the mountains.

Then, when there is snowfall on top of the rime ice, the trees are transformed into the spooky figures.

Once winter kicks in, these snow ghosts are certainly an attraction for skiers and snowboarders who regularly post images and videos up close to the trees.

However, they do come with a warning. Tree wells often form around the base of the snow ghosts so be careful.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

interprovincial travel

You're Not A True British Columbian Unless You've Gone On At Least 9 Of These 14 Adventures

How many can you say you've ticked off?

@marykarenreynolds | Instagram, @jessnevin | Instagram

B.C is full of amazing experiences — you've got the ocean as far as you can see, mountains as high as you can look up, and lively downtown areas. Oh, and a desert!

Have you taken the ferry to Vancouver Island? Sipped wine in the Okanagan region? Perhaps, winter is more your thing and you've visited plenty of the province's ski resorts?

Keep Reading Show less
interprovincial travel

Flair Airlines Is Having A Huge Flash Sale On Flights Across Canada For One Day Only

Prices start at just $29 one way! ✈️

@flairairlines | Instagram

Flair Airlines is holding a massive flash sale with flights all over Canada at ridiculously cheap prices.

The company describes their latest offering as a "lion of a sale" with 50% off all base fare flights to and from Calgary.

Keep Reading Show less
interprovincial travel

7 Things I Learned Trying To Find A Rental Property In BC While Living In New Brunswick

Moving before you've seen it in person is tough!

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Moving anywhere can be super stressful, but a whole other layer is added when you are in an entirely different province from the one you're headed to.

Going across the country a lot of the time means that you can't even physically see your new home. It makes the entire process a lot more complicated.

Keep Reading Show less
interprovincial travel

Canada's Top Destinations Were Just Revealed & They Might Inspire Your 2022 Staycation

Grab your Canadian travel bucket list! ✈️

Helena Hanson | Narcity, kwan fung | Unsplash

If you're planning your next vacation, this rundown of the top travel destinations in Canada might be the inspiration you’ve been looking for. Especially as some of these spots could be just around the corner from you!

On January 19, 2022, Tripadvisor published a ranking of Canada's most popular destinations and it features incredible spots in multiple Canadian provinces.

Keep Reading Show less