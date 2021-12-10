Trending Tags

11 Things To Do At Whistler & Vancouver’s Ski Resorts That Doesn't Involve Skiing

The perfect excuse to play in the snow❄️

@why.not.joys | Instagram, @pickledonions | Instagram

A ton of ski resorts have officially opened in B.C. for the season, but if skiing or snowboarding isn't your cup of hot cocoa, there's still plenty of reasons to hit the slopes.

This year's ski season looks promising thanks to La Nina, and all that extra snow means that ski resorts will become a winter wonderland. As it starts to get festive in the city with Christmas trees and bright lights on every corner, it's extra merry in the mountains.

'Tis the season for festive galore and Vancouver's ski resorts are no exception. Check out this guide to all the fun, Christmas-y, wintery things you won't want to miss out on!

Hike The Snowy Terrain

Price: Free

Address: 1700 Mount Seymour Road, North Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Each of Vancouver's mountains and ski resorts offers unique trails and views, so why not explore them this winter! Start with Seymour for a beginner-friendly trail and make your way up to Whistler's Brandywine Mountain.

Website

Zip Down The Slopes In The Sliding Zone

Price: $10-$15

Address: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Why ski when you can slide? Rent a sled at the Chalet and speed down one of the two lanes in the Sliding Zone on Grouse Mountain. Or grab a toboggan and whizz down Mt Seymour.

Website

Have A Snow Tube Race With Your Friends

Price: $32

Address: 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Grab some besties and take a weekend day trip to Gnarly's Snow Tube Park where you can zoom down one of six 100-metre-long chutes — perfect for a six-person snow tube race!

Website

Go On A Winter Night Hike Surrounded By Lights

Price: $36

Address: 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This self-guided one-kilometre trail takes you through a forest decorated with Christmas lights up to Hollyburn Lodge where you can enjoy a hot chocolate in the snow. The trail is snowshoe-friendly and a great way to get into the holiday spirit!

Website

Go Sight-Seeing In A Dog-Sled

Price: $458

Address: 4545 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This is a real Canadian experience that takes you through the Callaghan Valley forest to an abandoned trapper's camp on Totem Lake where you can learn about the history of Canadian fur trappers and dog sledding. It's expensive, but if you want to really have a unique experience, worth it.

Bonus: you get to spend the day with a bunch of cute pups!

Website

Go Skating On Top Of A Mountain

Price: $61

Address: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This classic winter activity just got elevated. Instead of your usual rec centre, take your skates up to Grouse Mountain's skating pond for a unique winter activity on the only mountaintop outdoor skate rink in the lower mainland.

Website

Explore Vancouver’s Mountains In A Snowshoe Hike

Price: $18-$36

Address: 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Either as a solo activity or with friends, take some time to trek Vancouver's winter woodlands. Don't forget to pack a lunch so you can enjoy it with a view.

Website

Take In The Views From The Peak

Price: $61

Address: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Don't feel like hiking up a mountain? Take the Skyride instead and get a full 360-degree view of Vancouver and the Gulf Islands.

Website

Journey Through An Immersive Light Display

Price: $29.99

Address: Village Gateway Bus Loop, Gate Way Drive, Whistler, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This hour-long night walk through Vallea Lumina, a multimedia experience complete with video, lighting, sound and special effects, brings Whistler's Cougar Mountain forest to life. The trail takes you on an adventure that follows an enchanting story, with chapters unfolding along the way.

Website

Zipline Through The Treetops

Price: $119

Address: 4545 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Soar 2400ft (approx 30 storeys) above the snow on the Ziptrek Ecotour and walk among the trees via suspension bridges, boardwalks and trails.

Website

Take A Stroll Around Whistler Wonderland

Price: Free

Address: 4230 Gateway Drive, Whistler, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Wintertime transforms Whistler Village into a magical, Christmas town complete with all the lights, decor and Christmas carollers to make you truly feel the holiday spirit. Grab some festive brunch and don't forget to bundle up!

Website

