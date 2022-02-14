A Man Has Died After Crashing Into A Tree At Fernie Ski Resort In BC
He reportedly caught an edge on an icy part of the slope and lost control.
A man has died after crashing into a tree at Fernie Alpine Resort in B.C. over the weekend.
At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, the man, who was skiing at the resort with a friend, hit an icy portion of the slopes and caught an edge, causing him to lose control and slide into a tree, according to RCMP.
The 65-year-old from Calgary was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died of his injuries.
CTV has confirmed that the man is Ted Rhodes, a retired photographer who worked for the Calgary Herald.
According to the Calgary Herald, Rhodes was "skilled" and had worked as its chief photographer before retiring a few years ago.
In a statement to Postmedia, Fernie Alpine Resort said its "thoughts and care are with him and his family."
The Elk Valley RCMP say the BC Coroners Service will be investigating the circumstances around the man's death.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.