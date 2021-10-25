Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in bc

This Christmas Drive-Thru In BC Has 1 Million Twinkling Lights & It's Super Magical

Magical moments for everyone!

This Christmas Drive-Thru In BC Has 1 Million Twinkling Lights & It's Super Magical
Glow Langley | Submitted, @bitofruth | Instagram

A Christmas drive-thru is spreading some festive cheer in B.C for the holiday season.

Glow Langley is bringing its magical event back to Langley, B.C. and tickets are already on sale for the quintessential holiday activity.

This year's theme is "A Fairytale Christmas" and visitors can expect towering light gardens as you drive through the family-friendly winter wonderland. Organizers say that the drive-thru consists of one million twinkling lights.

Christmas Glow Event Manager, Kait Scheper said: "We're thrilled to be returning once again to the city of Langley. Guests can expect the same holiday magical moments that Glow is known for, but with new experiences for the entire family.

The event runs from November 18 through January 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Glow Langley

Address: 6690-216 Street, Langley, B.C., V2Y 2N9

Website

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Tinseltown Is Coming To Vancouver & It's Like Stepping Into Santa's Actual Workshop

Feeling the holiday cheer yet?

Tinseltown

Tinseltown is coming to Vancouver and it takes festive to a whole new level.

It's a Christmas-themed pop-up bar created by the same people as Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience and The Wizard's Den.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Top Court Has Sided With A BC Woman Who Injured Her Foot Crossing A Snowbank

It's a decision which could affect cities across Canada.

mbruxelle | Dreamstime

A woman from B.C. who injured herself climbing through a snowbank created by a city plow can now have a new trial in an attempt to sue for damages, Canada's top court has ruled.

Taryn Joy Marchi claims the City of Nelson caused a hazard when a plow left a snowbank by the side of a downtown street following a storm in January 2015, according to the official court papers.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Lottery Winner Played The Same Numbers For 20 Years Before $5.8 Million Jackpot

"Apparently everyone in Prince Rupert had found out."

BCLC

A woman in B.C. said it has taken 20 years of playing the same lottery numbers before she won a mammoth $5.8 million jackpot.

Juanita Parnell, from Prince Rupert, matched all six numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw on October 6. She played with the numbers 7, 18, 19, 38, 42, and 46.

Keep Reading Show less

A Teacher In BC Was Suspended For DM'ing Students & Keeping Photos Of Them On His Phone

His messages were "persistent".

Elena Koleva | Dreamstime

A teacher from Richmond, B.C., was suspended after messaging his students on social media and taking photos of them that he kept on his phone.

The decision from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said that Marcel Sincraian used Instagram to message his students — and not about school-related topics.

Keep Reading Show less