This Christmas Drive-Thru In BC Has 1 Million Twinkling Lights & It's Super Magical
Magical moments for everyone!
A Christmas drive-thru is spreading some festive cheer in B.C for the holiday season.
Glow Langley is bringing its magical event back to Langley, B.C. and tickets are already on sale for the quintessential holiday activity.
This year's theme is "A Fairytale Christmas" and visitors can expect towering light gardens as you drive through the family-friendly winter wonderland. Organizers say that the drive-thru consists of one million twinkling lights.
Christmas Glow Event Manager, Kait Scheper said: "We're thrilled to be returning once again to the city of Langley. Guests can expect the same holiday magical moments that Glow is known for, but with new experiences for the entire family.
The event runs from November 18 through January 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.
Glow Langley
Address: 6690-216 Street, Langley, B.C., V2Y 2N9