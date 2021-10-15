Vancouver Outdoor Christmas Market Is Coming Back & It Has Serious European Village Vibes

Trending Tags

The Vancouver Christmas Market is back and better than ever this year after a pandemic break. It's never too early to start getting into the Christmas spirit, so this is perfect timing.

The market is Vancouver's largest and longest-running Christmas Market, according to organizers, and its only European Christmas Market.

This year, the market has expanded its schedule and will now run from November 13 to December 24.

The Christmas market says it will release a limited number of reduced-price tickets for guests to purchase by October 31.

The tickets are on sale now and you can buy them through the website link below.

This is the 11th year of the market, and new vendors are being added along with some fun activities that will be announced soon.

The experience of going is super magical, as you walk between Christmas-themed vendors with some mulled wine and tasty treats in your hand.

It's also super festive with music, lights, and even carousel rides.

Vancouver Christmas Market

Price: Pre-sale tickets are $10.39 for adults, $17 after November 1

Address: 1055 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit!

Website

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

