Tinseltown Is Coming To Vancouver & It's Like Stepping Into Santa's Actual Workshop
Feeling the holiday cheer yet?
Tinseltown is coming to Vancouver and it takes festive to a whole new level.
It's a Christmas-themed pop-up bar created by the same people as Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience and The Wizard's Den.
Starting November 19, you can expect "Christmas drinks and more tinsel than you can shake a cracker at."
They even have Santa and his elves coming, and the entire place is fully decked out in holiday cheer.
Getting boozy while surrounded by all of these trees, lights, and ornaments sounds like just the thing we need this holiday season.
Organizers say a $17 ticket allows you entry for 90 minutes and includes a festive drink on arrival.
Tinseltown
Price: $17 per person
Address: 904 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Should Go: There is literally nothing more festive than this place, and you can drink there.
In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.