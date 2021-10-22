Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in vancouver

Tinseltown Is Coming To Vancouver & It's Like Stepping Into Santa's Actual Workshop

Feeling the holiday cheer yet?

Tinseltown Is Coming To Vancouver & It's Like Stepping Into Santa's Actual Workshop
Tinseltown

Tinseltown is coming to Vancouver and it takes festive to a whole new level.

It's a Christmas-themed pop-up bar created by the same people as Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience and The Wizard's Den.

Starting November 19, you can expect "Christmas drinks and more tinsel than you can shake a cracker at."

They even have Santa and his elves coming, and the entire place is fully decked out in holiday cheer.

Getting boozy while surrounded by all of these trees, lights, and ornaments sounds like just the thing we need this holiday season.

Organizers say a $17 ticket allows you entry for 90 minutes and includes a festive drink on arrival.

Tinseltown 

Price: $17 per person

Address: 904 Granville St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Should Go: There is literally nothing more festive than this place, and you can drink there.

Website

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Vancouver Outdoor Christmas Market Is Back Next Month & It Has Serious European Village Vibes

Early bird tickets are on sale now! 🎄

Vancouver Christmas Market/Lindsay Elliot, Vancouver Christmas Market/Lindsay Elliot

The Vancouver Christmas Market is back and better than ever this year after a pandemic break. It's never too early to start getting into the Christmas spirit, so this is perfect timing.

The market is Vancouver's largest and longest-running Christmas Market, according to organizers, and its only European Christmas Market.

Keep Reading Show less

This Cozy Winter Patio Is The Most Festive Place To Go Drinking In Vancouver

Sippin' in a Winter Wonderland.

If you thought that patios and winter had nothing to do with each other, you thought wrong! Because Reflections at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia is bringing you both with a cozy, holiday themed pop-up patio that you absolutely cannot miss.

Typically closed throughout the winter months, this December, Reflections will be open to the public and decked out with glowing lights and glittery snowflakes, furry blankets and festive Christmas trees - yes, plural. There is nothing short of holiday vibes at this winter garden terrace.

Keep Reading Show less