6 Festive Cocktails In Vancouver That Will Make Sure You Have A Very Merry Christmas

Cheers to that! 🥂

Gingerbread, peppermint, candy canes, and eggnog — it all sounds even better in a cocktail. This holiday season, we’re here for a jolly time, so why not have it all in one?

Have a boozy girls' night on the town or do some bar-hopping with your date.

Vancouver is at its very best during Christmastime and a fun night out, and you can count on these seasonal drinks to really get you into the holiday spirits (pun intended).

You can even use this list as a self-guided festive cocktail tour!

Resurrection Spirits

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1672 Franklin St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The White Witch, Ginger Baker, and Butterscotch taste as good as they sound — and look Instagram-worthy too!

Website

Tinseltown Bar

Price: $17 per person

Address: 904 Granville St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This bar looks like a Christmas wonderland, and even tastes like one! It’s every holiday flavour in a cup and the drinks are super pretty, topped with candy canes and cinnamon. Just looking at the cocktail menu will give you all the festive feels.

Sip on the Naughty & Nice, Mrs. Claus’ Apple Pie, and many more while you’re there. Hurry before Santa leaves and takes his festive cocktails with him!

Website

Bayside Lounge

Price: 💸

Address: 1755 Davie St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Their four seasonal cocktails are like winter in a glass. Sip on a warm Nero Chai, or opt for notes of orange and walnut with a Go Figure. Yum!

Website

The Rise Eatery

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3121 Granville St., Vancouver BC

Why You Need To Go: This place has four different holiday beverages, but they won’t last long! Try a festive rum sour, cocktail, merlot, or Bailey's matcha tea latte only until January 2.

The Rose-Merry & Bright cocktail is made with whiskey, lemon, maple syrup and a rosemary sprig garnish, and it sounds awesome.

Website

Botanist

Price: 💸💸

Address 1038 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: These Christmas flavours will make you merry in no time. Feeling frosty? Try the cold-served Spiked Eggnog. If you’re tired of the cold though, you can warm up with the Hot Buttered Rum.

Website

Notch8

Price: 💸💸

Address: 900 W. Georgia St., Vancouver BC

Why You Need To Go: This spot has four festive cocktails for you to try, including The Grinch — which is made with a Green Creme de Menthe and Frangelico.

Too green for you? The Candy Cane sounds just as good.

Website

