6 Festive Cocktails In Vancouver That Will Make Sure You Have A Very Merry Christmas
Cheers to that! 🥂
Gingerbread, peppermint, candy canes, and eggnog — it all sounds even better in a cocktail. This holiday season, we’re here for a jolly time, so why not have it all in one?
Have a boozy girls' night on the town or do some bar-hopping with your date.
Vancouver is at its very best during Christmastime and a fun night out, and you can count on these seasonal drinks to really get you into the holiday spirits (pun intended).
You can even use this list as a self-guided festive cocktail tour!
Resurrection Spirits
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1672 Franklin St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The White Witch, Ginger Baker, and Butterscotch taste as good as they sound — and look Instagram-worthy too!
Tinseltown Bar
Price: $17 per person
Address: 904 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This bar looks like a Christmas wonderland, and even tastes like one! It’s every holiday flavour in a cup and the drinks are super pretty, topped with candy canes and cinnamon. Just looking at the cocktail menu will give you all the festive feels.
Sip on the Naughty & Nice, Mrs. Claus’ Apple Pie, and many more while you’re there. Hurry before Santa leaves and takes his festive cocktails with him!
Bayside Lounge
Price: 💸
Address: 1755 Davie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Their four seasonal cocktails are like winter in a glass. Sip on a warm Nero Chai, or opt for notes of orange and walnut with a Go Figure. Yum!
The Rise Eatery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3121 Granville St., Vancouver BC
Why You Need To Go: This place has four different holiday beverages, but they won’t last long! Try a festive rum sour, cocktail, merlot, or Bailey's matcha tea latte only until January 2.
The Rose-Merry & Bright cocktail is made with whiskey, lemon, maple syrup and a rosemary sprig garnish, and it sounds awesome.
Botanist
Price: 💸💸
Address 1038 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: These Christmas flavours will make you merry in no time. Feeling frosty? Try the cold-served Spiked Eggnog. If you’re tired of the cold though, you can warm up with the Hot Buttered Rum.
Notch8
Price: 💸💸
Address: 900 W. Georgia St., Vancouver BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot has four festive cocktails for you to try, including The Grinch — which is made with a Green Creme de Menthe and Frangelico.
Too green for you? The Candy Cane sounds just as good.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.