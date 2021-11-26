Trending Tags

This Rooftop Bar In Vancouver Is Serving Festive Cocktails That Taste Like Christmas In A Cup

Get ready to get 'Scrooged Up'!

Jasmine Girn | Narcity, @pavensandhar | Instagram

Your girl's night out is about to be taken to the next level, with this wintery rooftop terrace.

Not only does going to a rooftop bar just automatically make a night out sound cooler, this one has some fancy drinks to really elevate the night.

The terrace is called Reflections Bar, which is within Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Downtown Vancouver.

Go through the stunning lobby and reach the top of the building, where your classy night begins.

They have a yummy seasonal menu, but their cocktails are what really make it special.

They have super festive cocktails like the Christmas Mule, Scrooged Up, Yule Nog On Log, Smoke By The Chimney, and the Festive Bubble.

I'll take one of each, please and thank you.

They also have warm cocktails, like Little Rummer Boy and True North.

When we say the drinks are fancy, we mean fancy. Some smoke and others require whatever this wild-looking machine is.

Whatever it does, the result is absolutely beautiful.

Jasmine Girn | Narcity

If you want to be a grinch about it, you can also go ahead and get some regular old cocktails to enjoy or some wine.

Their menu also has small plates, entrees, dessert, and even brunch.

The decor is breathtaking, creating a winter wonderland vibe all around.

The lights strung up around you make you feel the festivity in the air.

The fire adds a super cozy touch and makes sure you don't freeze.

They also have snowflakes and Christmassy decor to put you in the holiday mood.

Reflections Bar - Hotel Georgia

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 801 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This rooftop terrace is beautiful and has unbelievable cocktails that will definitely get you in the holiday spirit.

Website

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

