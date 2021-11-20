This Free Holiday Festival In Vancouver Even Has A Life-Sized Game Of Candyland
There's also a horse-drawn carriage to ride. 🎄
Downtown Vancouver's only free holiday festival is coming back this year, and it's bringing some serious holiday cheer with tons of activities.
CandyTown, the annual event, is happening on November 27, and it completely transforms the Yaletown neighbourhood into a vibrant and festive celebration.
Courtesy of Yaletown Business Improvement Association
You'll get to feel like a kid again, giddy for Christmas morning to come.
After getting cancelled due to the pandemic, the event is now back on and ready to celebrate the community.
Courtesy of Yaletown Business Improvement Association
There will be people dressed up like holiday characters that walk around you throughout the day.
Courtesy of Yaletown Business Improvement Association
And there will also be a gift market where you can stock up on stocking stuffers, and ice sculptures that make the perfect picture moment.
Courtesy of Yaletown Business Improvement Association
A new Candyland board game is also coming, and it's going to be life-sized, with interactive characters.
There is also a new entrance that is described by the organizers as an "elaborate ice palace."
While there, you can take a horse-drawn carriage ride, and feel like you're in a Hallmark Christmas movie..
The carriage and the live ice carving at the event are by donation. Whatever you choose to donate helps the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.
Courtesy of Yaletown Business Improvement Association
The festival is one day only and makes for the perfect Saturday afternoon.
CandyTown
Courtesy of Yaletown Business Improvement Association
When: Saturday, November 27, noon to 6 p.m. PT
Price: Free!
Why You Need To Go: This is an epic holiday event, with super fun activities, a beautiful setup, and local vendors.
In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.