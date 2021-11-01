Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in vancouver

'Western Canada's Largest Christmas Store' Is Open & It's A Holiday Lover's Dream Come True

Holidays are coming! 🎅🎄

'Western Canada’s Largest Christmas Store' Is Open & It's A Holiday Lover's Dream Come True
Potters Nursery

Halloween is over, so we're officially allowed to get into the holiday spirit. Luckily there is a massive Christmas store to visit in Metro Vancouver, where you can stock up on everything from lights to designer trees.

According to their website, it's "Western Canada's Largest Christmas Store," so to say they have a wide selection is an understatement.

In the off-season, Potters Nursery is a garden centre. But when Christmas comes around it transforms into over 28,000 square feet of holiday cheer.

It has literally everything you could ever need for the season, including decorations that the website described as "tasteful yet unusual."

They have over 50,000 ornaments in a ton of different themes.

They also have what they refer to as "The Dark Room" on their website. This is way more cheerful than the name implies though.

It's actually a 3,000 square foot space that's lit up by a bunch of themed tree-light sets. You'll see The Grinch, Star Wars, and Peanuts Christmas Vacation all represented.

They don't just have decorations though, but also some treats. With hot cocoa, specialty products, and popcorn, your tastebuds are going to be feeling the Christmas spirit.

They have different sections, including one with some (slightly creepy) gnomes everywhere.

There are lots of little nooks of the store, where you can find whole scenes set up.

With so much stuff, it's like a little Christmas adventure to go and visit.

'Tis the season, after all.

The Christmas Store

Address: 19158 48th Ave. Surrey, BC

When: Open Daily until December 25

Why You Need To Go: If you need anything for Christmas, this place will have you covered, and then some.

Website

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

These Are Indigo’s Top Gifts For The 2021 Holidays & They Start At $16

20 great finds for the bookworm, budding chef, fashionista, and crafter.

Indigo

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There's so much you can find at Indigo besides the latest best-selling novels. From cozy home decor to colourful stationery, the retailer has it all — and it's shaping up to be the ultimate one-stop-shop for the holidays.

Keep Reading Show less

Canyon Lights Is Back & It Has Magically Transformed A Huge Suspension Bridge In Vancouver

Hopefully you're not afraid of heights.

@hikeswithkiki | Instagram, @alicexploring | Instagram

The beautiful Canyon Lights Event at Capilano Bridge is back on this year, and it looks like it's going to be gorgeous.

The event takes place throughout the holiday season and literally lights up the forest. The lights are strung up throughout Capilano Suspension Bridge, lighting it aglow and creating a super magical scene during the holidays.

Keep Reading Show less

These Amazon Canada Stocking Stuffers Are Fun, Fresh & Under $15

Everything from a Harry Potter PEZ dispenser to a fidget keychain.

@duckishnaturalskincare | Instagram, @popsockets | Instagram, @btbgrooming | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Waking up early on Christmas morning to find dozens of little goodies in my stocking is a tradition that holds strong, even though I'm a full-blown adult now.

Keep Reading Show less

Holiday Gift Ideas Under $50 You Can Get In Canada For Everyone On Your List

From popular brands like Lululemon, Coach, Arc'teryx and more!

@hautediggitydogtoys | Instagram, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

'Tis the season to begin your holiday shopping as we inch closer and closer to December. Brands are already dropping stocking stuffers and advent calendars and it's been reported that Canadians are shopping earlier this year.

Keep Reading Show less