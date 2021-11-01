'Western Canada's Largest Christmas Store' Is Open & It's A Holiday Lover's Dream Come True
Holidays are coming! 🎅🎄
Halloween is over, so we're officially allowed to get into the holiday spirit. Luckily there is a massive Christmas store to visit in Metro Vancouver, where you can stock up on everything from lights to designer trees.
According to their website, it's "Western Canada's Largest Christmas Store," so to say they have a wide selection is an understatement.
In the off-season, Potters Nursery is a garden centre. But when Christmas comes around it transforms into over 28,000 square feet of holiday cheer.
It has literally everything you could ever need for the season, including decorations that the website described as "tasteful yet unusual."
They have over 50,000 ornaments in a ton of different themes.
They also have what they refer to as "The Dark Room" on their website. This is way more cheerful than the name implies though.
It's actually a 3,000 square foot space that's lit up by a bunch of themed tree-light sets. You'll see The Grinch, Star Wars, and Peanuts Christmas Vacation all represented.
They don't just have decorations though, but also some treats. With hot cocoa, specialty products, and popcorn, your tastebuds are going to be feeling the Christmas spirit.
They have different sections, including one with some (slightly creepy) gnomes everywhere.
There are lots of little nooks of the store, where you can find whole scenes set up.
With so much stuff, it's like a little Christmas adventure to go and visit.
'Tis the season, after all.
The Christmas Store
Address: 19158 48th Ave. Surrey, BC
When: Open Daily until December 25
Why You Need To Go: If you need anything for Christmas, this place will have you covered, and then some.