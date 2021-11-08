This Hike Is 30 Minutes From Vancouver & It's Like Walking In A November Winter Wonderland
It's like going to Narnia ❄️
This past weekend I had the idea to go on a long hike near Vancouver, to St. Marks Summit, convincing my friends that the view would be well worth the trek.
I promised an image of the bright blue ocean with mountains throughout.
I forgot though, that winter in the mountains comes a bit early.
We left early Saturday morning, driving through a snowless Vancouver.
When we reached the trailhead, on Cypress Mountain, a few snowflakes started to fly. I thought that was as snowy as we were going to get.
The higher we climbed though, the more our scenery changed into a winter wonderland.
With the tall trees around us all covered in snow, it was stunning.
Closer to the top the snow was super deep, and it felt like we were in a different world from the one we just left.
The hike was fairly easy, although pretty long. It took us three and a half hours total, for experienced hikers.
I was holding out hope the whole way up that maybe, just maybe, we would get a glimpse of a view.
We didn't have any luck though. The snowy air completely covered the view of the water.
We were still happy though, enjoying the scene of the snow falling peacefully around us, and having some snowball fun.
If you're looking to get excited about winter coming, this is the perfect hike.
Make sure to go very prepared, with the correct attire for snowy weather, a first-aid kit, flashlight, food and hiking equipment.
St. Marks Summit
Address: West Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: This hike is beautiful in the summer months but has its own unique wintery charm in the fall. It's a super fun adventure for a weekend outdoors.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.