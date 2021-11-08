Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
bc hikes

This Hike Is 30 Minutes From Vancouver & It's Like Walking In A November Winter Wonderland

It's like going to Narnia ❄️

This Hike Is 30 Minutes From Vancouver & It's Like Walking In A November Winter Wonderland
MORGAN LEET | Narcity

This past weekend I had the idea to go on a long hike near Vancouver, to St. Marks Summit, convincing my friends that the view would be well worth the trek.

I promised an image of the bright blue ocean with mountains throughout.

I forgot though, that winter in the mountains comes a bit early.

We left early Saturday morning, driving through a snowless Vancouver.

When we reached the trailhead, on Cypress Mountain, a few snowflakes started to fly. I thought that was as snowy as we were going to get.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

The higher we climbed though, the more our scenery changed into a winter wonderland.

With the tall trees around us all covered in snow, it was stunning.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

Closer to the top the snow was super deep, and it felt like we were in a different world from the one we just left.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

The hike was fairly easy, although pretty long. It took us three and a half hours total, for experienced hikers.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I was holding out hope the whole way up that maybe, just maybe, we would get a glimpse of a view.

We didn't have any luck though. The snowy air completely covered the view of the water.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

We were still happy though, enjoying the scene of the snow falling peacefully around us, and having some snowball fun.

If you're looking to get excited about winter coming, this is the perfect hike.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

Make sure to go very prepared, with the correct attire for snowy weather, a first-aid kit, flashlight, food and hiking equipment.

St. Marks Summit

Address: West Vancouver

Why You Need To Go: This hike is beautiful in the summer months but has its own unique wintery charm in the fall. It's a super fun adventure for a weekend outdoors.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

6 Hikes Near Vancouver That Give You All The Views Without The Effort

If you lose your breath going up the stairs, this is for you 🏔️

@mchlld | Instagram, @_markprez | Instagram

Sometimes you just don't want to hike straight up a mountain, for hours on end, to get a nice view. The good news is, you don't have to.

There are beginner hikes around Vancouver that give you amazing views of the water, city, mountains, or peaceful lakes.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Waterfalls Near Vancouver That Are Even More Stunning In The Fall

Get ready to fall in love with these views.

@chuck_taylorrr | Instagram, @clionaohanlon | Instagram

There are countless waterfalls in B.C. and most are totally breathtaking, but they get even better in the fall. Getting outside in the crisp autumn air is amazing, and the fall colours make the drive there stunning.

The best part about hiking to a waterfall in the fall is that it's not so hot that you're dripping sweat, but also warm enough that you can enjoy the sun.

Keep Reading Show less

The Grouse Grind Hike Is Like Climbing A Staircase Up To The Clouds In BC (PHOTOS)

What it's actually like to do the Grouse Grind. ⛰️

Morgan Leet | Narcity, Morgan Leet | Narcity

Having recently moved to B.C., the famous Grouse Grind hike was one of the first things on my bucket list.

I'm an avid hiker, so brushed off the warnings from friends, and thought to myself, "It's only 2.9 kilometres, how bad could it be?"

Keep Reading Show less

9 Bucket List Fall Hikes To Do In BC

Summer may be over but that doesn't mean hiking season is!
dreamingandwandering

September is upon Vancouver and we all know what that means — (hopefully) one last month of sunshine before the sun disappears for what will feel like for-freaking-ever. Beat those back to school or work blues with some summer hiking feels. You may have hung up your bikini but give those hiking shorts some love before the season is over for good!

BC is so beautiful in all seasons, but let's be real, the sun defs shows off our province's best side. Whether you want to make it a day trip to Whis or a short, easy hike near the city, this list has got you covered. From waterfalls to lakes to mountains, make the most of the final days of warmth before the trails get buried under snow :( 

Keep Reading Show less