The World's Tallest Free-Standing Totem Pole Is In BC & You Can Barely See The Top

It won't be there in 10 years.🕒

@nadiachocano77 | Instagram, @hans_yyc | Instagram

The world's tallest free-standing totem pole is actually in B.C., and it's incredibly huge.

The stunning totem pole is called the 'Story Pole' is in Beacon Hill Park in Victoria, B.C., where it looks out on the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

According to the City of Victoria website, it was built in 1956 by a team led by the Kwakiutl tribal chief, Mungo Martin.

It has beautiful carvings on it, with incredible details. It's been restored, so the amazing artwork is still really vibrant.

The average life of a totem pole is around 50 years, the website said, making this one even more special.

"Tradition sees old totem poles return to the earth at the end of their natural lives so that stories can continue for future generations," it explained.

"Within 10 years, the Beacon Hill Park Story Pole will be lowered to allow it to share its rich history and stories with the earth," it said.

So, if you want to see this incredible work of craftsmanship, you should get there before it's too late.

The pole stands at 127 feet, which is so tall you can barely see the top.

It almost looks as if it's defying gravity.

It's hard to tell actually how big it is, until you see a person standing next to it who looks like an ant.

On the website, it specifies that it was the tallest one in the world "when installed," but it doesn't look like any have surpassed it yet.

B.C. is also home to another towering totem pole, in Alert Bay, which stands at 173 feet tall, but isn't free standing.

