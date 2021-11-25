Trending Tags

A Rundown Shack In BC Just Sold For $200K & People Spotted Its Awesome Potential

New investment opportunity?

People have leapt to the defence of a rundown shack, which was listed for $235,000 and just sold for $200,000.

The 500-square-foot property, which was built in 1962, is in New Denver, B.C., and in a Reddit thread, some users were critical of its price.

However, other users were quick to point out some of the awesome perks included in the sale price, not including the shack itself.

The shack has hydro and water facilities, internet and a septic tank. It is close to local shops, schools and a hospital.

So, what are these awesome perks?

The plot of land, which was included in the sale price, is 10,800 square feet. The shack is within walking distance to Slocan Lake and boasts stunning views of the Valhalla Ranges in the Selkirk Mountains.

Included in the sale price is another building that is currently being used for storage. The listing describes the property as "perfect for those looking for a lifestyle change with a slower pace."

What have people been saying?

People on Reddit were quick to spot the size of the plot of land and make their case for the property to those questioning the price.

One user, who seems to have an investor's mindset, posted: "What you do is just interior design the hell out of it. Hire a real estate photographer to shoot it right. And you have yourself an "escape in the woods" Airbnb you can rent out at $1700 a month. Covers the mortgage easy."

Others were complimentary of New Denver.

from vancouver

Another user seems to speak from experience when they describe what New Denver is like.

from vancouver

According to the listing, the population of New Denver is 476 people with an average household income of just over $54,000.

