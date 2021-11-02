Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
canada jobs

These 6 Ski Resorts Are Hiring Seasonal Workers In BC & There Are Some Awesome Perks

Great if you love the snow! ⛷️

These 6 Ski Resorts Are Hiring Seasonal Workers In BC & There Are Some Awesome Perks
Robert Cocquyt | Dreamstime, Steve Rosset | Dreamstime

Ski resorts in B.C. are hiring right now, filling up jobs for everything from guest services to ski instructors.

If you don't have any plans for the winter, or just feel like an adventure, they offer some seriously good perks too.

In a lot of the positions, you'll get to spend your days outside, enjoying the snowy season in the mountains.

It doesn't hurt that B.C. has some of the most scenic ski resorts around too.

Here are some resorts that are actively hiring right now, and what they're offering.

Whistler Blackcomb

Hiring: Right now they have applications open for a ton of positions, including Resort Associates, Instructors, Cooks, Event Hosts, and Front Desk Workers.

Perks: For a lot of the positions, you'll get a free ski pass for yourself and dependants, discounts for friends, a daily meal, discounts on food, a benefits package, and training. Some even offer you housing.

Who Should Apply: If you like a close-knit community and are into a small village vibe this is for you! If you want to be close to Vancouver and travel around, it's also a great location.

Apply Here

Sasquatch Mountain Resort

Hiring: They're hiring for Instructors, Shuttle Drivers, Operations, Grooming, Snow Removal, Retail Workers, Marketing, and Digital Media.

Perks: You get a free ski season pass plus discounts on food and beverage, ski equipment rentals, lessons and retail discounts. They also have staff parties and team building!

Who Should Apply: Their website says, "At Sasquatch, when you're not working, you're shredding!" So if you like a fun time, this sounds like the place to work.

Apply Here

Panorama Resort

Hiring: They're hiring for multiple positions, including Front Desk Leadhands, Child Care Workers, Bar Managers, Ski Patrol, and even Ski Cabin Boot-fitters.

Perks: You'll get a free season pass, and you get to be in a stunning location all winter long.

Who Should Apply: This resort is a bit isolated, so apply if you just want some peace and quiet for the winter and are ready to explore nature at its finest.

Apply Here

Kimberley Alpine Resort

Hiring: Right now they have position openings for Food and Beverage Attendants, Instructors, Shuttle Drivers, Lift Operators, Bartenders, Childcare Attendants, Cooks, Cashiers, Housekeepers, Rental Tech, Ticketing, and more.

Perks: You get to ski for free! Some positions offer staff accommodation and discounts on food, retail and guest passes.

Who Should Apply: If you want to truly work in the Canadian Rockies, this is your chance.

Apply Here

Banff Sunshine Village

Hiring: They're on the hunt for Room Attendants, Cooks, Lift Managers, Retail Associates, Daycare Attendants, Bus Hosts, and more.

Perks: You get to ski for free all season long, and you get discounts on other resorts across Canada too! For some positions, you get discounts on wellness activities like fitness passes, and discounts on food, retail, and hotels.

Who Should Apply: They emphasize meeting new friends on the website, so apply if you want a community and a great job. You'll also be in Banff National Park, where there is a ton of adventures to be had.

Apply Here

Sun Peaks Resort

Hiring: They're hiring Snowshovellers, Caregivers, Servers, Lift Operators, Snowmakers, and more.

Perks: You get a free season pass and for some positions an employee health and wellness program, companywide discounts, and discounts at other ski hills too!

Who Should Apply: This is a huge resort, so there is a lot to explore if that's what you're looking for. They are also hiring for different areas, like the spa, so you don't need to know how to ski to work here!

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

6 Remote Jobs In Alberta That Will Pay You Over $100K To Work From Home

Sweatpants for the win.

Roman Samborskyi | Dreamstime, Volodymyr Melnyk | Dreamstime

The way that we work has seriously been changed by COVID-19, and now more than ever, you can find high-paying jobs that you can do from the comfort of your own home.

Along with sweet compensation, some of these jobs come with cool perks like one-on-one training, ongoing education and great benefits.

Keep Reading Show less

Amazon Is Hiring 500 Roles In Canada Right Now & There Are Bonuses For Being Vaxxed

And all you need is a high school diploma!

Pablo Hidalgo | Dreamstime, Cineberg Ug | Dreamstime

Amazon Canada is hiring, and you get a $100 bonus on your very first day just for showing proof of your COVID-19 vaccination.

On Wednesday, October 27, the company announced the opening of a sorting centre in Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, which they said is "creating 500 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits starting on day one."

Keep Reading Show less

BC RCMP Is Hiring 911 Dispatchers & You'll Need To Be 'Quick Thinking' To Get The Job

"Dispatchers function like an orchestra conductor responding to calls."

David Smith | Dreamstime, Meunierd | Dreamstime

The B.C. RCMP is hiring for 911 dispatchers, and you'd be helping save people's lives if you got the job.

The RCMP website said that in this job you would be "receiving and processing emergency and non-emergency calls from the public, fire departments, BC Ambulance Service and other first responder agencies, such as Search and Rescue."

Keep Reading Show less

6 Jobs In BC That Will Pay You $100K Or More & You Don't Need A Degree

No degree, no problem 💸

Amichaelbrown | Dreamstime, Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

It can be tough looking for a job that doesn't require a lot of qualifications. There are some high-paying positions hiring in B.C. right now though and they don't require a degree.

Especially if you live in Vancouver, you're going to need something that pays a good salary. You can also find remote jobs in B.C. that will pay you a six-figure salary to work from home.

Keep Reading Show less