Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
canada jobs

FedEx Jobs For The Holidays Just Dropped & Some In BC Have A $2K Sign-On Bonus

They want to hire 146 people across B.C.

FedEx Jobs For The Holidays Just Dropped & Some In BC Have A $2K Sign-On Bonus
Aprescindere | Dreamstime, Heatherahrens | Dreamstime

It's the most wonderful time of the year...holiday job hiring time!

If you want a little extra cash for the Christmas gifts, picking up a new job right before the holidays is perfect. FedEx is hiring a ton of people right now, and some of them even have a $2,000 signing bonus, which doesn't hurt.

Since the pandemic started, online shopping has skyrocketed, meaning companies like FedEx need some more workers, especially during the holidays when online shopping is a lifesaver for last-minute gifts.

FedEx is hiring throughout B.C. and the aim is to get 146 new people in the company in a mix of part-time and full-time positions.

In a press release, FedEx said that they are aiming to hire 72 new workers in Richmond, 22 in Sidney, 16 in Burnaby, and 10 in Surrey.

These positions range from drivers and couriers to cargo handlers.

Here are a few of the positions that offer a $2,000 signing bonus, in Metro Vancouver.

You can see all of the current job openings on the FedEx website.

Drivers In Burnaby

Location: Burnaby

Hours: Shifts between 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday

Pay: $19.48/hour, plus $2,000 if you start before December 1, 2021.

Who Should Apply: You have to have a high school diploma and a valid Class 5 driver's license. If you can lift heavy packages, and don't mind loading and unloading them into the car, this is a great job for you.

Apply

Delivery Drivers In Richmond

Location: Richmond

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pay: $19.48/hour, plus $2,000 if you start before November 26, 2021.

Who Should Apply: You have to have a high school diploma and a valid driver's license. This position involves being on time and organized, and sticking to an assigned route.

Apply

Drivers In Vancouver

Location: Vancouver

Hours: Shifts between 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday

Pay: $19.48/hour, plus $2,000 if you start before December 1, 2021.

Who Should Apply: You have to have a high school diploma and a valid Class 5 driver's license. You will be lifting heavy packages and maneuvering them, so make sure you're up for a daily workout before applying.

Apply

From Your Site Articles

8 Part-Time Ottawa Jobs That Pay Up To $50/hr If You Want Extra Cash For The Holidays

Get yourself a side hustle! 🤑

@alittlebitofsammie | Instagram, Ivan Samkov | Pexel

All those Christmas gifts and parties can quickly add up. So here are eight part-time Ottawa jobs you can apply for if you want some extra cash for the holidays.

There is a vast assortment of companies hiring right now for everything from a Santa photographer to helping to deliver online orders.

Keep Reading Show less

The CBSA Is Still Hiring Across Canada Right Now & Students Can Earn Over $33 An Hour

Time is running out to apply!👇💰

@canborder | Instagram

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is hiring students across the country right now and you could make over $33 per hour.

In a notice on November 16, the CBSA announced that it was extending its hiring process for Student Border Services Officers (SBSO) until November 22, which means it's still possible to drop in a last-minute application.

Keep Reading Show less

Staples Is Hiring For Over 1,000 Positions All Across Canada RN & There Are Serious Perks

Benefits are always nice. 😁

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

If you're looking to get started on a new vocational adventure, Staples Canada has just announced that they're hiring for so many jobs.

The company has launched a "National Hiring Campaign" and is looking to fill 1,000 seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions, so it's time to brush off your resume.

Keep Reading Show less

These 6 Ontario Companies Were Ranked Some Of The Best In Canada & Are Hiring RN

Some of these places also offer some serious work perks.

Ferenz | Dreamstime, Zhi Qi | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a job but want to ensure the next place you work at is a great place to be, then you're in luck. Canada's Top 100 Employers, a competition that recognizes the country's best workplaces, just released its yearly list of the best employers across the country, and there are several Ontario companies that cracked the list.

Some of the top-rated Ontario companies are even hiring right now, and they offer some incredible work benefits that are seriously worth checking out.

Keep Reading Show less