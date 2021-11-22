FedEx Jobs For The Holidays Just Dropped & Some In BC Have A $2K Sign-On Bonus
They want to hire 146 people across B.C.
It's the most wonderful time of the year...holiday job hiring time!
If you want a little extra cash for the Christmas gifts, picking up a new job right before the holidays is perfect. FedEx is hiring a ton of people right now, and some of them even have a $2,000 signing bonus, which doesn't hurt.
Since the pandemic started, online shopping has skyrocketed, meaning companies like FedEx need some more workers, especially during the holidays when online shopping is a lifesaver for last-minute gifts.
FedEx is hiring throughout B.C. and the aim is to get 146 new people in the company in a mix of part-time and full-time positions.
In a press release, FedEx said that they are aiming to hire 72 new workers in Richmond, 22 in Sidney, 16 in Burnaby, and 10 in Surrey.
These positions range from drivers and couriers to cargo handlers.
Here are a few of the positions that offer a $2,000 signing bonus, in Metro Vancouver.
You can see all of the current job openings on the FedEx website.
Drivers In Burnaby
Location: Burnaby
Hours: Shifts between 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday
Pay: $19.48/hour, plus $2,000 if you start before December 1, 2021.
Who Should Apply: You have to have a high school diploma and a valid Class 5 driver's license. If you can lift heavy packages, and don't mind loading and unloading them into the car, this is a great job for you.
Delivery Drivers In Richmond
Location: Richmond
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Pay: $19.48/hour, plus $2,000 if you start before November 26, 2021.
Who Should Apply: You have to have a high school diploma and a valid driver's license. This position involves being on time and organized, and sticking to an assigned route.
Drivers In Vancouver
Location: Vancouver
Hours: Shifts between 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday
Pay: $19.48/hour, plus $2,000 if you start before December 1, 2021.
Who Should Apply: You have to have a high school diploma and a valid Class 5 driver's license. You will be lifting heavy packages and maneuvering them, so make sure you're up for a daily workout before applying.