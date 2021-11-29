Trending Tags

This Cyber Monday Deal From Telus Is Giving Away A Free TV To People In BC & Alberta

You have to sign up for Optik TV and internet to get the freebie! 💸

Alexander Podshivalov | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

Cyber Monday is here and Telus is offering people in B.C. and Alberta a special deal just for them. You can get a free TV, just for signing up for the Optik TV and Internet 75 package.

You have to get the package, which starts at $178 a month, but you get a free 55-inch Samsung 4K HDR Smart TV.

The TV is usually $549.99. Getting that completely free could be worth the headache of calling to cancel your current internet package — depending on what awful waiting music they have playing.

If you order online you also get a $200 bill credit, which is pretty sweet too.

You do need to sign a two-year term, but if you're searching for new internet it might be time for a switch. I mean, why not get a free TV when you do it?

The deal is just for Alberta and B.C. too, which makes people in those provinces feel extra special.

During the holidays there's honestly nothing better than curling up on the sofa and watching some movies all day. You have to make sure your TV is up to the challenge of the all-day binges and Hallmark movie marathons that you're going to have, making it the perfect time to upgrade.

To get the deal, you can go to the Telus website. Make sure to get it before Cyber Monday is over!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

