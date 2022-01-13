Trending Tags

This House In BC Has 2 Lakeside Cabins & Is Still Cheaper Than The Average Vancouver Condo

It's a bit of a fixer-upper! 🔨

Vancouver Editor
LandQuest Realty Corp.

This lodge in B.C., which comes with two small cabins by a lake and 10 acres of land, is still cheaper than the average condo price in Vancouver.

The area is stunning, with mountains surrounding the lodge and a lake right next to it. The listing said it's located in Houston, B.C., which is in the Northern Interior.

The cabins make it a great business opportunity for anyone who wants to open a camp, Airbnb rental, or retreat!

LandQuest Realty Corp.

Even better, the average condo in Vancouver goes for $802,591, according to Remax, and this is only $299,000.

It's a steep price difference, but this lodge is definitely a fixer-upper. The inside of the cabins and the lodge need some serious work, but it has potential!

LandQuest Realty Corp.

The cabins both have a wood stove and power.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

The main lodge is huge, but also needs some work put into it.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

The listing said that the lake is beside, Owen Lake, which apparently is great for fishing — so you can catch your own dinner!

LandQuest Realty Corp.

It's also close to trails, so if you love to hike and spend time out in nature it might be perfect for you.

There's a road to the lodge that you can use in the summer, but throughout winter you have to use a boat or walk on the ice to get there. So it's a bit of an adventure!

LandQuest Realty Corp.

If you want some more adventure, the listing also said that the area is great for snowmobiling, ice skating, camping, and wildlife viewing.

The listing also specified that this property is leasehold and not deeded.

