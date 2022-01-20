Trending Tags

A Vancouver Condo Once Owned By Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme Hits The Market For $10M

It offers stunning panoramic ocean and mountain views! 🌊 ⛰️

A Vancouver Condo Once Owned By Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme Hits The Market For $10M
Faith Wilson | Christie's International Real Estate

A stunning, view-filled downtown Vancouver condo has hit the market — and it comes complete with a Hollywood backstory.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom condo at the One Sheraton Wall Centre (3603-938 Nelson Street) was once owned by Hollywood actor and marital arts legend Jean-Claude Van Damme (a fun fact sure to entertain guests).

And it could be yours if you have just under $10M.

The 4,674-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home combines three suites into one exquisite and spacious apartment — a decision made by Van Damme himself back in 2001.

Faith Wilson | Christie's International Real Estate

This condo cuts no corners when it comes to all of the luxurious nice-to-haves — something reflected in everything from limestone floors throughout the main living area, to a dreamy main bedroom suite with a large spa-inspired ensuite, a 150 sq. ft. dressing room, and ambient gas fireplace.

Another design-forward fireplace — this one electric and double-sided — separates the formal coffered-ceiling dining room from the living room. Meanwhile, a private media/family room is complete with a fully-loaded wet bar and offers the perfect setting to screen Jean-Claude Van Damme classics like Bloodsport, Universal Soldier, Timecop, or even Kung Fu Panda 3.

The chefs — both the at-home variety and the hired help — will appreciate a large chef’s kitchen with built-in appliances and a large centre island.

Faith Wilson | Christie's International Real Estate

The condo takes full advantage of Vancouver’s stunning scenery thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that follow the contours of the building and provide every bedroom with panoramic views of the city below. Electric blinds make it simple to block out the daylight when sleeping. A private study features custom woodwork and, like the rest of the property, features expansive and inspirational views.

Faith Wilson | Christie's International Real Estate

Other talking points include a private entrance to the residence, a separate lobby and entry for guests, and parking space for six vehicles.

Specs:

  • Address: 3603-938 Nelson Street
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Size: 4,674-square-feet
  • Price: $9,998,000
  • Taxes: $23,589.10
  • Listed by: Faith Wilson, Christie’s International Real Estate

Naturally, living at the One Sheraton Wall Centre comes with a suite of lifestyle-enhancing hotel amenities, including a 24 hour concierge, valet parking, room service, dry cleaning, gym, and pool.

With its close proximity to California, Vancouver has been home to many famous faces over the years, including homegrown superstar Pamela Anderson, who recently renovated her grandmother’s abandoned legacy property on Vancouver Island.

The post Vancouver Condo Once Owned By Jean-Claude Van Damme Hits the Market for $10M appeared first on STOREYS.

