This $505K Condo Nestled In The Trees Is Right Beside A Hot Spring & Gorgeous Blue Waters
It's gorgeous!
This condo for sale in B.C. is right beside a hot spring, so you can literally soak your worries away after a long day.
It's surrounded by water, with a stunning blue lake right in front of it. It might be time to ditch your expensive condo in Vancouver, and head to this little oasis.
The property is located on Halcyon Hot Springs Resort and is listed for $505,000 — which is way less than the $807,900 a Vancouver condo goes for, according to WOWA.
The unit looks out on Arrow Lake, and it would even make the perfect investment. You could rent it out as a little hot spring retreat on Airbnb.
Outside view of the condo.Matt Cameron | LandQuest
The condo is a cool mix of luxurious and cabin vibes.
The full kitchen is also amazing with gorgeous wood and marble countertops.
Living here would be like a never-ending vacation — cozy bathrobes and all.
View of the kitchen in the condo.Matt Cameron | LandQuest
The bedroom has some great lush forest views so in the morning you can wake up to the sun peeking through the trees.
The bedroom in the condo.Matt Cameron | LandQuest
On days too chilly to go outside to visit the hot springs, you can soak in the massive tub. You'll be extra cozy all winter long at this place.
Bathroom with dark marble bathtub and shower.Matt Cameron | LandQuest
If you do want to adventure outside though, you'll have multiple hot springs to choose from.
They also have cold pools to dip into if you want the full spa experience.
Mineral pools at the resort.Matt Cameron | LandQuest
You can turn this into a little business and make some money, or simply enjoy this retreat life all on your own!
Fully Furnished Investment Condo
Outside view of the condo.
Price: $505,000
Address: Halcyon Hot Springs Resort, Upper Arrow Lake, BC