Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc real estate

This $505K Condo Nestled In The Trees Is Right Beside A Hot Spring & Gorgeous Blue Waters

It's gorgeous!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​​Outside view of the condo. Right: Mineral pools and lake views from the resort.

Outside view of the condo. Right: Mineral pools and lake views from the resort.

Matt Cameron | LandQuest

This condo for sale in B.C. is right beside a hot spring, so you can literally soak your worries away after a long day.

It's surrounded by water, with a stunning blue lake right in front of it. It might be time to ditch your expensive condo in Vancouver, and head to this little oasis.

The property is located on Halcyon Hot Springs Resort and is listed for $505,000 — which is way less than the $807,900 a Vancouver condo goes for, according to WOWA.

The unit looks out on Arrow Lake, and it would even make the perfect investment. You could rent it out as a little hot spring retreat on Airbnb.

Outside view of the condo.Outside view of the condo.Matt Cameron | LandQuest

The condo is a cool mix of luxurious and cabin vibes.

The full kitchen is also amazing with gorgeous wood and marble countertops.

Living here would be like a never-ending vacation — cozy bathrobes and all.

View of the kitchen in the condo.View of the kitchen in the condo.Matt Cameron | LandQuest

The bedroom has some great lush forest views so in the morning you can wake up to the sun peeking through the trees.

The bedroom in the condo.The bedroom in the condo.Matt Cameron | LandQuest

On days too chilly to go outside to visit the hot springs, you can soak in the massive tub. You'll be extra cozy all winter long at this place.

Bathroom with dark marble bathtub and shower.Bathroom with dark marble bathtub and shower.Matt Cameron | LandQuest

If you do want to adventure outside though, you'll have multiple hot springs to choose from.

They also have cold pools to dip into if you want the full spa experience.

Mineral pools at the resort.Mineral pools at the resort.Matt Cameron | LandQuest

You can turn this into a little business and make some money, or simply enjoy this retreat life all on your own!

Fully Furnished Investment Condo

Outside view of the condo.

Outside view of the condo.

Matt Cameron | LandQuest

Price: $505,000

Address: Halcyon Hot Springs Resort, Upper Arrow Lake, BC

Listing

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...