This Charming Waterfront House For Sale In BC Is Less Than $550K & It's On A Tiny Island
It's cheaper than a Vancouver condo, and a whole lot bigger!
With rising real estate prices across the province, it's no wonder that many people are leaving city life for small towns in B.C., especially those that offer more serenity and lower costs than cities like Vancouver and Victoria.
If living on a tiny island sounds like a West Coast dream, this idyllic $549,000 house for sale may be just the property to turn your fantasies into reality.
Surrounded by an enchanting woodland area, this off-the-grid, waterfront house on Smith Island, B.C. is truly picturesque.
A forest and river view on Smith Island, B.C.John Armstrong | Landquest Realty
The three-bedroom, two-storey home is outfitted with a custom-built island kitchen, a state-of-the-art solar panel system, plus satellite and internet access.
Perhaps the most enticing part of the property is its easy access to Skeena River (fishing enthusiasts, rejoice), Bremner Lake and the stunning Osland Boardwalk.
Views of the Oswald Boardwalk on Smith Island, B.C.John Armstrong | Landquest Realty
You'll be able to soak up the sun on the deck, luxuriate in your very own hot tub and get cozy by a wood-burning stove in the wintertime.
The one-acre property even comes with a sizable detached workshop that can be used for storage.
Wood-burning stove in the living space of the house for sale in B.C.John Armstrong | Landquest Realty
Here's the catch: it's only accessible by boat (a 10-kilometre ride from Port Edward).
The current owner is open to selling the property with furnishings included, according to the listing, which might be worth considering if you're not interested in lugging all your belongings to the house by boat.
If a little bit of island living and seclusion sounds like your cup of tea, this could be the property for you!
Waterfront Home On Smith Island
Oceanfront house for sale in B.C.
John Armstrong | Landquest Realty
Price: $549,000
Address: Smith Island, B.C.