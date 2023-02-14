A Cabin For Sale In BC Is On A Turquoise Lake & It's Cheaper Than A Vancouver Condo (PHOTOS)
Getting out of the city looks pretty appealing right about now.
A 927-square-foot cabin in Lillooet, B.C., is currently on the market for $599,000, which is way cheaper than a measly condo in Vancouver, where the benchmark price, according to WOWA, is $714,000.
Drive about three-and-a-half hours out of the city, hop on a boat and you'll find this gem. It could be your new summer home or permanent residence, especially if you're up to a big DIY project, because the cabin on Seton Lake is a bit of a fixer-upper.
Cabin in B.C. and Seton Lake.Chase and Cole Westersund | Landquest Realty
The 113-acre property comes with unobstructed views of turquoise blue waters that are "teeming with fish," according to the listing.
Whether you're into fishing or yelling "Cannonball!" as you make splash, the future owner of this place can take advantage of the dock.
Dock on Seton Lake, B.C.Chase and Cole Westersund | Landquest Realty
There's a two-level cabin and outbuildings on the property. While the buildings are structurally finished, the interiors will definitely need a bit of TLC.
But look at that wood stove! There's definitely a lot of potential here.
Cabin with wood stove in B.C.Chase and Cole Westersund | Landquest Realty
The buyer will have total privacy — and their very own generator, which is a big flex TBH.
Turquoise lake in B.C. and nearby mountains.Chase and Cole Westersund | Landquest Realty
The property can be accessed via boat — there's no land vehicle access to the cabin.
You won't be too lonely though, because the area has lots of wildlife.
Lakeside cabin in Lillooet, B.C.
Chase and Cole Westersund | Landquest Realty
Price: $599,000
Address: Lillooet, B.C.