Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian housing market

A Huge Farm In BC Is For Sale & For $849K You Can Live That Country Life

Escape the city for the same price as a house in Vancouver!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A Huge Farm In BC Is For Sale & For $849K You Can Live That Country Life
LandQuest Realty Corp.

A huge farm in B.C. is for sale and for $849,000 you can escape the city and make your country living dreams come true.

The property is massive, and you can even turn it into a profitable business.

The listing said that this farm is ready for some cattle, and has 504 acres of land — which is a lot. You can get the entire farm for less than the average detached house in Vancouver, which according to WOWA goes for $1,930,000.

It's located in Fort St. James, B.C. and is surrounded by beautiful scenery.

You could even become self-sustainable with your own garden and farm animals.

How therapeutic would it be to look out your window every day and see just pure nature — especially if you're used to living in a concrete jungle.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

This property also comes with mountain views of Mount Pope and Murray Ridge.

When you aren't farming, you can take a hike up the mountains.

With all this potential it might be time to save up for a tractor as well. The property provides a hay barn where you can store any machinery.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

Surrounding the home is a lot of grazeable feilds. You'll probably want to invest in some binoculars because wildlife is sure to be all around the area.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

There's even a pasture area for your future cows.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

The property also has so many things nearby including lots of hiking trails and Stuart Lake — which is great for boating and canoeing.

You might never want to leave the farm though because it looks so peaceful.

LandQuest Realty Corp.

This place is the perfect spot to settle down and say goodbye to your city life.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canadian housing market

6 Homes For Sale In Canada That Have Serious Modern Castle Vibes (PHOTOS)

Anyone got $20 million lying around?

Peter Kolisnyk | Engel & Völkers Oakville, Jessica Chan | RE/MAX Real Estate

While Canada's housing market can be a little overwhelming — especially as house prices continue to rise — it can be fun to look at luxury properties just to window shop!

While there aren't any actual castles for sale in Canada at the moment, there are some that have serious castle vibes that look so majestic and might help you live out your Disney daydreams.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

Toronto's Real Estate Market Is Not In A 'Bubble' & It Might Not Cool Off For A While

Hate to burst prospective homeowners' bubble but...

Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime

To all of the prospective homeowners who were waiting to buy in Toronto in hopes that the real estate market "bubble" would soon burst, you may be waiting for quite a while.

A RE/MAX article posted on February 8 breaks down Bank of Canada's House Price Exuberance Index Indicator for 2021's third quarter and what exactly it means for Toronto's housing market.

Keep Reading Show less
vancouver houses for sale

This Stunning $22.8M Mansion In BC Has Over 15 Rooms & A Giant Walk-In Wine Cellar (PHOTOS)

It even has its own private elevator!

Oleg Solodchenko/Inframe Real Estate | Holly Wood/Sotheby's International Realty

A $22.8 million mansion in B.C. that has over 15 bedrooms and a giant walk-in wine cellar is for sale, and it looks absolutely stunning.

The European-style luxury mansion is located in West Vancouver, B.C. — a highly desirable area known for its beautiful homes.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

Ontario Could Build 1.5M Homes Over The Next Decade & Here's Why It Could Happen

The Housing Affordability Task Force is calling it an "ambitious but achievable target."

Jon Bilous | Dreamstime

There's a chance that the Ontario government could build 1.5 million homes in the next ten years if they follow the recommendations put out by the task force focused on addressing the housing crisis in the province.

Ontario's Housing Affordability Task Force published its recommendations on February 8, which provided the provincial government with options on how to deal with the housing supply crisis.

Keep Reading Show less