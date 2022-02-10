A Huge Farm In BC Is For Sale & For $849K You Can Live That Country Life
Escape the city for the same price as a house in Vancouver!
A huge farm in B.C. is for sale and for $849,000 you can escape the city and make your country living dreams come true.
The property is massive, and you can even turn it into a profitable business.
The listing said that this farm is ready for some cattle, and has 504 acres of land — which is a lot. You can get the entire farm for less than the average detached house in Vancouver, which according to WOWA goes for $1,930,000.
It's located in Fort St. James, B.C. and is surrounded by beautiful scenery.
You could even become self-sustainable with your own garden and farm animals.
How therapeutic would it be to look out your window every day and see just pure nature — especially if you're used to living in a concrete jungle.
This property also comes with mountain views of Mount Pope and Murray Ridge.
When you aren't farming, you can take a hike up the mountains.
With all this potential it might be time to save up for a tractor as well. The property provides a hay barn where you can store any machinery.
Surrounding the home is a lot of grazeable feilds. You'll probably want to invest in some binoculars because wildlife is sure to be all around the area.
There's even a pasture area for your future cows.
The property also has so many things nearby including lots of hiking trails and Stuart Lake — which is great for boating and canoeing.
You might never want to leave the farm though because it looks so peaceful.
This place is the perfect spot to settle down and say goodbye to your city life.