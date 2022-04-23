NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canadian housing market

This Farm House For Sale In BC Has Stunning Lavender Fields & You Can Grow Your Own Veggies

It's a profiltable buisness already!

Vancouver Editor
Farm house for sale in B.C. Right: Lavender fields at the house for sale in B.C.

LandQuest

This house for sale in B.C would make any city-lover tempted to go and live the country life for good.

Surrounded by lavender fields, this hobby farm has all the room you need to grow your own veggies or even get a few animals. It doesn't hurt that the home itself is stunning and right by a cute little town called Radium Hot Springs.

The home is listed for $1,379,000 and has seven big bedrooms and a gorgeous patio.

LandQuest

If you want to enjoy a sunny day outside here, you'll get views of the Rocky and Purcell Mountains.

Plus the massive property gives lots of space to roam around. With a warm summer breeze, you might get to smell the lavender as you walk by. How dreamy does that sound?

LandQuest

The inside of the house is nice and spacious, with a stunning kitchen. You could go from picking your fresh veggies to cooking them up here.

LandQuest

It's an open concept house, that perfectly mixes country living with some modern touches. After all, country life doesn't have to be rustic.

It even has a gym!

The listing said that the scenic lavender farm is actually profitable right now, and the current owners are "willing to train the new owners if interested to carry on with this farm use."

It sounds like the perfect business opportunity for anyone looking to start up a new career.

Nature-lovers will also thrive at this spot. There is a little creek on the property that the listing said offers "further privacy and shade on hot summer days."

So, time for a big life change?

Large Country Home/Hobby Farm

Address: Edgewater, BC

Price: $1,379,000

Listing

