New Data Shows What Your House Is Worth In BC & It's Probably More Than You Think

B.C. is one of the most expensive places to buy a house in Canada, and you can now easily find out exactly how much yours is worth.

As housing prices rise, your home might actually be worth even more than you thought it was. On the B.C. Assessment Authority website, you can see what your home was valued at as of July 1, 2021.

In 2022, house prices in Canada are expected to rise even more than they have already, but this website can give you a good idea of what your house would sell for now.

According to WOWA, the average selling price for a B.C. house in November 2021 was a steep $992,844. In Vancouver, the benchmark price that same month was a daunting $1,211,200.

For B.C., this means there was an increase of 21.9% from November 2020.

So, if you're now wondering how much your home has increased in price, go to the BC Assessment website and type in your address.

BC Assessment

Once you enter your address, it will show you the total value of your home as of July 1, 2021. It breaks this down further to show you the amount the buildings on the property are worth as well as the value of the land.

It also shows you the value of your home from the previous year, so you can calculate how much it increased.

There's also other information about the house that may be available on the website — like the year it was built, the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, the floor area and land size, and the sales history in the past three years.

It's pretty interesting to check out, and it could be super helpful if you're thinking about moving anytime soon.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

