$340K Buys A Home Outright In These Provinces & It's Only An Average Down Payment Gift In BC
Parents are gifting their kids huge sums of money to get a home in Vancouver — money that would be enough to buy a house outright in other provinces.
According to a CIBC report, around $10 billion was gifted for home buying over the past year across Canada.
The report said: "No less than two-thirds of first-time buyers that received a gift indicated that the gift was the primary source of their down payment," and "the average gift has risen notably to reach a record high of $82,000."
That might seem high until you see the average gift amount for Vancouver — which is $180,000 for first-time buyers and $340,000 for mover-uppers.
Average House Price
This is bound to make you think about what you could do with that kind of money in another province.
While this kind of gift simply helps a home-buyer out in Vancouver, it could actually pay for your entire home somewhere else.
According to WOWA data, you'd be able to outright buy a house in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan — all for the average price parents gift in Vancouver to give a little extra help.
In New Brunswick, the average sold price for a home for August 2021 was $257,400.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, it was $319,800, while in Prince Edward Island, it was $335,877. In Manitoba, it was $332,056 and in Saskatchewan, it was $287,900.
While in British Columbia, it was $899,173. Vancouver even got its own special mention on the map, sitting at an average selling price of $1,176,600.
