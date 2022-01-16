Rent Actually Went Down In These Canadian Cities & You Might Want To Pack Your Bags ASAP
Prices have gone up in other places, though. 😬
If the monthly cost of your rent is starting to take a toll on your wallet, it might be time to take a look at some of the cities in Canada where rent actually went down.
According to the January 2022 Canadian Rent Report by Zumper, there were a few spots where rent for a one-bedroom didn't see an increase from November to December.
In fact, prices actually went down month-over-month in some regions.
Of the 23 cities included in the report, there were 10 that experienced a decrease. It was Quebec City that saw the largest decline, with the median monthly rent cost dropping 5.4% to just $870.
Similarly, Kelowna experienced a fall of 5.2%, which puts the median price there at $1,630.
In Ontario, Barrie saw a decline of 4.7%, meaning the median price of a one-bedroom rings in at $1,620.
Another spot that saw a decline in the price of rent in December was Oshawa, where the median price of a one-bedroom came down to $1,590.
In Kitchener, it was $1,470, and Hamilton was $1,440. If you live in Kingston, Calgary or Winnipeg, the median cost would have been $1,330, $1,160 and $1,000 per month, respectively.
In Edmonton, you could secure a similar space for a fairly reasonable $920 per month.
Four spots in the list remained unchanged month-over-month for a one-bedroom apartment, which is at least better than an increase!
The median price for a one-bedroom in Toronto stayed still at $1,850 a month. In Ottawa, it was $1,500 and in Montreal it was $1,350.
In terms of increases, Windsor, Victoria, St. John's, Vancouver, St. Catharines, Abbotsford, Regina, Saskatoon and London all saw an uptick in their median rent in December. Sorry, folks!
