Rent... going... down?

Trending Staff Writer
Rent Actually Went Down In These 8 Canadian Cities & You Might Want To Consider Moving
The price of rent in Canada might be taking a toll on your wallet, but there are a handful of cities across the country that have actually caught a break and have seen the cost go down month over month.

According to the February 2022 Canadian Rent Report by Zumper, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has actually declined from December to January in eight different cities.

Victoria saw the largest decrease month-over-month with the median cost of a single bedroom falling 4.9% to $1,750. Oshawa also saw a significant drop with rent decreasing 2.5% to cost just $1,550. Abbotsford saw a similar decline of 2.1% in price with a one-bedroom coming in at $1,390.

Other cities that experienced a decline in the price of rent in January were Saskatoon, with the median price of a one-bedroom coming in at $980, Kingston at $1,320, Kitchener at $1,460, Barrie at $1,610, and Toronto at $1,840.

Of the 23 cities listed in the report, four spots remained flat month-over-month for a one-bedroom apartment: Halifax, Hamilton, London and Regina all saw no change.

In terms of increases, quite a few cities experienced an upward trend, unfortunately.

"In the top markets, Vancouver rent continued to climb, settling at $2,200, which is a high it has not reached since early 2021," the report read.

Kelowna also saw a significant increase with rent increasing by 4.9% for a one-bedroom, which clocked in at $1,710 a month. Quebec City also saw a pretty heft increase with rent going up by 4.6% meaning a one-bedroom is $910.

So if you're a renter, fingers crossed that your city will catch a break in the next report!

