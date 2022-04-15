These 7 Ontario Cities Have Some Of The Most Expensive Rent In Canada Right Now
We see you, Oshawa.
If you're looking to rent an apartment somewhere in Ontario, you may want to reconsider moving somewhere else because the province has some of the most expensive cities for rent.
Zumper, an online rental platform, released its latest report on what one-bedroom apartments are currently going for across the country, and Ontario is totally dominating the top 10 list.
Surprise, surprise, Toronto is the second most expensive city to rent in with one-bedrooms going for $1,920 a month.
The next Ontario city to make the list is Oshawa in fifth place, with the median rent costing $1,660 each month for a one-bedroom. According to the report, Oshawa's rent has shot up by 15% since this time last year. Ouch.
Following Oshawa is Barrie in sixth with $1,600 a month, and then Kitchener in seventh at $1,550 per month. Ottawa, St. Catharines, and Hamilton round out the rest of the top 10 at $1,540, $1,500 and $1,470 a month, respectively.
While Kingston didn't crack the top 10 most expensive markets in Canada, Zumper's data showed that it had the fastest-growing rent in March with one-bedroom apartments jumping up by 5.2% to $1,420 a month.
Of all the Ontario cities listed in the report, Windsor currently boasts the lowest rent across the province with one-bedrooms going for $1,060 a month.
Here are the ten priciest cities to rent a one-bedroom apartment across Canada:
- Vancouver, $2,190 per month
- Toronto, $1,920 per month
- Victoria, $1,770 per month
- Kelowna, $1,710 per month
- Oshawa, $1,660 per month
- Barrie, $1,600 per month
- Kitchener, $1,550 per month
- Ottawa, $1,540 per month
- St. Catharines, $1,500 per month
- Hamilton, $1,470 per month
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.