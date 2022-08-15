7 Struggles That Most Renters In Canada Face & You'll Relate To At Least 3 Of Them
If you've ever rented, this might hit close to home.
Housing in Canada can be a major pain, and that's especially the case if you don't own your home.
Not only is the cost of rent going up in major cities, but there's a whole host of other problems renters in Canada have to deal with on a regular basis.
In fact, anyone who has ever rented a place, or is currently renting, knows that not owning your own home comes with its own unique set of issues and dramas.
From having an annoying roommate — or worse, an annoying landlord — to living in a place with weird quirky decorations and features, there's a good chance you'll relate to these renting struggles.
Waiting forever to get things fixed
Did an outlet stop working? Maybe a drain is clogged? Or worse, maybe you saw a mouse?
Well, be prepared to wait it out because chances are your landlord is going to take their sweet, sweet time dealing with it.
Most renters know what it's like having an absentee landlord, which can be nice until something needs fixing.
Maybe if you text them one more time they'll finally get around to dealing with it…
Living around roommates
You don't always get the chance to pick your roommates. Sometimes, it's just a random stranger who you now have to navigate and schedule your life around.
But, because of the world of renting, you also need to argue over things like the temperature, chores and when you get alone time with your partner.
And that's the best-case scenario!
Dealing with random quirks
Nearly every rental, unless it's brand-spanking new, has at least one weird thing about it.
But, if you're unlucky (or lucky, depending on how you look at it) your place might be really quirked up.
Outlets painted over, switches that don't do anything, low ceilings, old finicky appliances and design features that only made sense in the 1970s. At a certain point, you just need to learn to love them!
Rent increases
Obviously, this one sucks.
Anyone who's lived in a rental dreads that yearly increase. And those maximum yearly rent increases can start adding up if you've lived in the same place for a while.
Plus, on a more basic level, it is really hard to remember your rent when the 2% increases have given it a few decimal places.
No room for personalization
If you own your own house, you don't have to ask permission for putting up shelves, hammering in nails or painting the walls.
But, if you're a renter, you basically have to deal with whatever you've been given.
While some landlords might be more generous and allow for some changes, most renters know the struggle of making do with what you've got.
Seems that those off-white yellow walls are here to stay!
The fear of moving back home
Depending on where you live, the fear of having to high-tail it back home to your family because of how expensive everything is can be a real one.
This is especially the case in places like Vancouver and Toronto, where the cost of rent is already extremely high.
As those rent payments eat away at your savings, you might start to wonder "Okay, what's the best way to break it to the parents that I need to come home?"
Fighting for space
Another con of having a roommate is figuring out how to live together as two adults who need (and want) their own space.
Because at the end of the day, common areas aren't yours alone and you do need to compromise.
You need to make room for them in the washroom, kitchen and more, and this can be particularly tricky, especially if you have different ideas of general hygiene and cleanliness.
Having a roommate is also a constant struggle to find some personal space.
And when you finally do get it, it's typically quite fleeting!
So, this goes out to all the renters out there: Keep strong in the struggle!
And, if you're looking to start making a few steps up the property ladder, the government has a whole lot of initiatives that are there to help the first-time home buyer in Canada.
If you're not quite there yet and are still struggling as a renter, just know that you could get up to $500 to go towards your housing expenses in 2022.
