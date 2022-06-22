These Are Canada's Cheapest Big Cities To Rent In & You Can Get A 1-Bed For Under $900
Time for a move? 🏠
Renting in Canada can be a bit of a hassle, especially with rental prices in lots of the country's biggest cities continually going up and up and up.
But, a new report from rental website Zumper looked at the state of the Canadian housing market in June of 2022 and found that there are indeed some big cities that won't cost you an arm and a leg each month.
The least expensive city in the report is the Newfoundland & Labrador capital of St. John's.
Rent here — which has seen a 0% change across the board in the last year — only costs $880 on average for a one-bedroom apartment. A two-bedroom place will set you back around $950 a month.
Slightly more expensive than St. John's is the Albertan city of Edmonton, where you can get a one-bedroom home for $950 per month, or a two-bedroom for $1,220.
Prices are going up here though, with average rates going up by 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the last 12 months.
Tying with Edmonton neck-and-neck is another prairie city.
In Regina, Saskatchewan, you can also get yourself a one-bedroom for $950 a month. However, that's a whopping 9.2% increase from last year. As for a two-bed, that'll run you about $1,130 — a 5.6% jump.
Another city where you can find a one-bedroom apartment for less than $1,000 a month is Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Rent here has gone up 6.5% for both one and two-bedroom apartments in the last year, but you can still grab a one-bed for about $990 a month. Those looking for a two-bed will have to fork over $1,140 on average a month.
After Saskatoon, things only get more expensive.
Quebec City, Winnipeg, Windsor, Calgary, Montreal, London, St. Catherines, Abbotsford, and Halifax are following in price order.
The most expensive places to rent in Canada might be expected with Halifax and Kingston tying for tenth, followed by Ottawa, Kitchener, Oshawa, Kelowna, Barrie, and Victoria.
As for the top three, there's not a surprised face in the house. The most expensive places to rent in Canada as of June 2022 are Burnaby, at $1,960 a month, Toronto, at $2,000 a month, and Vancouver, at $2,240 a month. Yikes!
And with even the cheapest places on this list being quite expensive, the Government of Canada has set up a new aid program for tenants.
It aims to help curb housing unaffordability due to inflation and is set up to give Canadians up to $500 to help them pay rent. One million Canadians are expected to be eligible for the payment.
