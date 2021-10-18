Here's How Much It Costs To Rent A 1-Bed Home In Canada's Major Cities & The Range Is Wild
There's a difference of $1,290 PER MONTH between two cities! 😱
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Canada can vary a LOT, depending on which city you choose to live in.
A new national report from Zumper found that renters in some Canadian cities are paying almost $1,300 per month more than others, and it's not too hard to guess which spots cost the most.
It's Vancouver that's at the very top of the list, with the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment costing an eye-watering $2,130 in October 2021.
The situation isn't much better in Toronto, where renters are paying a median price of $1,800 for a one-bedroom space.
Unsurprisingly, Ontario and B.C. cities like Barrie, Kelowna, Victoria and Ottawa, among others, are at the top-end of the price report. In these places, Canadians are generally paying at least $1,500 every month.
However, it's not all bad news. Average monthly rental costs in Montreal are cheaper at $1,380, while you can expect to pay around $1,150 to rent a similar space in Calgary.
The situation is even better if you head to the Prairies, as you can land a one-bedroom apartment for just over $1,000 in Winnipeg. It's more affordable again in Saskatoon, with prices balancing around $940.
At the very bottom of the list are cities like Edmonton, Quebec and Regina, where rental costs sit between $900 and $930. The cheapest city on the list is St. John's, where you can secure a similar-sized home for just $840 a month.
Are you packing your bags yet?