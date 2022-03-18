Editions

ontario rent prices

6 Ontario Cities Have Some Of The Most Expensive One-Bedroom Rent In Canada & Here's Where

We see you, Oshawa! 👀

Kenneth C. Zirkel | Wikimedia Commons

Although there have been some cities in Ontario that have seen rent prices drop, there are places in the province that are still the most expensive when it comes to renting (that's not just Toronto).

A recent report by Zumper released on March 15 revealed six Ontario cities that made the top 10 on their list of places with the most expensive one-bedroom rent in Canada.

Of course, it's not surprising Toronto was named the most pricey Ontario city for a one-bedroom unit, which soared by 3.3% percent to costing renters a median of $1,900. According to Zumper, it's a high that the city hasn't seen in 15 months.

But sitting north-east of the 6ix, Oshawa took the fifth spot on the list overall, with one-bedroom rent shooting up 5.2% at a cost of $1,630.

Here's what Canadian cities cracked the top five Zumper's list for having the most expensive one-bedroom rent:

1. Vancouver, BC ($2,190)

2. Toronto, ON ($1,900)

3. Kelowna, BC ($1,800)

4. Victoria, BC ($1,790)

5. Oshawa, ON ($1,630)

The report noted that Barrie used to be among the top five, but saw a 3.7% decrease in rent price at $1,550. Kitchener has also surpassed three spots to take the seventh spot.

Kingston also saw a huge jump soaring up three spots after an increase of 2.3% in prices valued at $1,350, and taking the eleventh spot on the list.

Here are the other cities that cracked the top ten priciest cities for rent:

6. Barrie, ON ($1,550)

7. Kitchener, ON ($1,500)

8. Ottawa, ON ($1,500)

9. St. Catharines, ON ($1,490)

10. Halifax, NS ($1,470)

If you're looking to rent a one-bedroom place but you're not about these prices, there are still some spots that have the cheapest rent throughout the province.

