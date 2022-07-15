This Majestic Ontario Home Comes With A Waterfall Pond & Actually Costs Under $1 Million
It's just over 2 hours from Toronto.
One glance at this home may have you thinking that it's a multi-million dollar property. Its massive windows, fairytale pond, and backyard hot tub have "luxury" written all over them, but the house is actually on the market for $898,800.
Located on 23 acres of countryside in Marmora and Lake, Ontario, the home is just over two hours from Toronto. It features three bedrooms (plus a possible fourth) and two bathrooms.
Exterior of the home with a balcony and pond. Adrian Ede | Our Neighbourhood Realty
One of the most eye-catching attributes of the home is the massive windows that stretch across the entire front. You can enjoy unobstructed views of the picturesque yard and quaint pond without even stepping outside.
Living room with a wood stove and countryside views. Adrian Ede | Our Neighbourhood Realty
The windows also allow tons of light to pour into the space, making the interior bright and airy. The living room has a towering cathedral ceiling and rustic wood stove that adds a cozy aspect to the area. The entire place has a sleek, modern vibe.
Upstairs, you'll find a loft that gazes over the living room and allows you to look out of the giant windows into the landscape beyond.
Kitchen with white cupboards. Adrian Ede | Our Neighbourhood Realty
The exterior of the property comes with a tranquil pond complete with a tiny waterfall. You can take in more views from the spacious deck, or relax in the hot tub in the backyard.
Pond with a small waterfall.Adrian Ede | Our Neighbourhood Realty
There is also a large barn onsite and a fire pit where you can spend the summer roasting marshmallows. The home is surrounded by a lush forest, allowing for a true taste of country life and tons of privacy .
Country home for sale
View of the property surrounded by a forest.
Adrian Ede | Our Neighbourhood Realty
Price: $898,800
Address: 2965 Centre Line Rd., Marmora and Lake, Ontario
Description: This home offers luxurious living for under $1 million.